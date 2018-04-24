All Sections
    Couple Accidentally Gets Royal Treatment After Having Baby At Lindo Wing In London

    They left the hospital the same day as Will and Kate.

    Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn baby son on Monday.

    An unsuspecting couple experienced the royal treatment after welcoming a child yesterday at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

    The couple, who has not been identified, stepped out of the hospital's Lindo Wing with their newborn, not realizing the media and royal fans were eagerly waiting outside to catch the first glimpse of the third royal baby.

    Hello magazine reporter Emily Nash and ABC News reporter James Longman both tweeted photos of the couple's reaction to the unexpected surprise.

    Their surprised (and probably exhausted) expressions? Priceless.

    The Duchess of Cambridge went into the early stages of labour in the wee hours of Monday morning, and was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. BST.

    On Twitter, some fans said that being photographed by the media would be their worst nightmare (especially right after giving birth). However, they appreciated that the photos showed what many new parents look like after welcoming a baby.

    Others thought the moment would make a great story to tell their child in the future.

    And some fantasized about the couple's infant and the third royal baby meeting again when they grow up.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their baby boy yesterday at 11:01 a.m. BST. They then left the hospital roughly seven hours later, but not before this couple experienced what it's like to be in their shoes!

    As Glamour noted, the archway with "Lindo Wing" etched in its stone has always been associated with royal babies. Not only is this where each of the duke and duchess' children have made their world debut, but also where Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana first showed off newborn princes William and Harry.

