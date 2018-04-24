An unsuspecting couple experienced the royal treatment after welcoming a child yesterday at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The couple, who has not been identified, stepped out of the hospital's Lindo Wing with their newborn, not realizing the media and royal fans were eagerly waiting outside to catch the first glimpse of the third royal baby.

Hello magazine reporter Emily Nash and ABC News reporter James Longman both tweeted photos of the couple's reaction to the unexpected surprise.

Gotta feel for these new parents who have just emerged with their newborn to a sea of cameras! #GreatKateWait3 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/S7bUNUKx2O — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 23, 2018

Unsuspecting couple have new baby - and find the world's press waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/fWcBBefLDX — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) April 23, 2018

Their surprised (and probably exhausted) expressions? Priceless.

The Duchess of Cambridge went into the early stages of labour in the wee hours of Monday morning, and was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. BST.

On Twitter, some fans said that being photographed by the media would be their worst nightmare (especially right after giving birth). However, they appreciated that the photos showed what many new parents look like after welcoming a baby.

I'd use another door - surely there's another door. It would be my worst nightmare but maybe they wanted to... — The Royal Spectator (@RoyalSpectator) April 23, 2018

Nice to see a normal couple and the new mum looking natural without hairdresser and stylist! — Gayatri Chohan (@GayatriChohan) April 23, 2018

And fortunately, still like the 6 months pregnant the rest of us looked just 24 hours, give or take, afterwards!

I love Kate, don't get me wrong, but I love the mundane even more...in the case of postpartum mom life. — AngeBlogger (@AngelaInGeneral) April 24, 2018

Others thought the moment would make a great story to tell their child in the future.

They and their little one, got to share in history in the making. What a great story they get to tell the child when he/or she gets older. — Lu Anne (@prinny56) April 23, 2018

And some fantasized about the couple's infant and the third royal baby meeting again when they grow up.

Imagine this twist, this baby and the royal baby meet in the future and fall in love! ☺️😊😯 — Jazzy Jazz (@JazzyJa41768323) April 23, 2018

The two baby's fates are sealed they will meet & fall in love & marry... — Shellslaw (@minxmish) April 23, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their baby boy yesterday at 11:01 a.m. BST. They then left the hospital roughly seven hours later, but not before this couple experienced what it's like to be in their shoes!

As Glamour noted, the archway with "Lindo Wing" etched in its stone has always been associated with royal babies. Not only is this where each of the duke and duchess' children have made their world debut, but also where Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana first showed off newborn princes William and Harry.

Also on HuffPost: