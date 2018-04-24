These Are The Victims Of The Toronto Van Attack

A deadly attack that saw a white van plow into pedestrians on Toronto's busy Yonge Street has left at least 10 people dead and another 15 injured.

Most victims have yet to be identified. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anne Marie D'Amico

First identified was Anne Marie D'Amico, who reportedly worked at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment firm. One of their Canadian offices is located at 5140 Yonge St., between Finch Ave. and Sheppard Ave.

Friends of D'Amico remembered her as a "genuine, kind hearted person" who was "always smiling."

More coming.

Also On HuffPost: