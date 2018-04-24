All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    04/24/2018 09:06 EDT | Updated 29 minutes ago

    These Are The Victims Of The Toronto Van Attack

    Anne Marie D'Amico is among at least 10 people who were killed. Another 15 were injured.

    Stringer/Reuters
    Firefighters stand near a covered body after a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018.

    A deadly attack that saw a white van plow into pedestrians on Toronto's busy Yonge Street has left at least 10 people dead and another 15 injured.

    Most victims have yet to be identified. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Anne Marie D'Amico

    Facebook/Anne Marie D'Amico

    First identified was Anne Marie D'Amico, who reportedly worked at Invesco, a U.S.-based investment firm. One of their Canadian offices is located at 5140 Yonge St., between Finch Ave. and Sheppard Ave.

    Friends of D'Amico remembered her as a "genuine, kind hearted person" who was "always smiling."

    More coming.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Anne Marie D'AmicoNewsTorontoToronto attackToronto attack victimsToronto van attackToronto van attack victims