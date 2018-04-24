Here's How To Help And Honour The Victims Of The Toronto Van Attack

Tragedy struck Toronto Monday after a van attack killed 10 pedestrians and injured 14 others.

On Tuesday, details started to emerge about the victims, as well as the suspect Alek Minassian, who was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

But other details have emerged as well, the kind of details that remind us there's still good left in the world at a time when we need it most. In the wake of a tragedy, people have come together to help and show their respect in any way that they can — whether it's with fundraising, symbolic gestures such as dimming the lights on the CN Tower, access to emergency social services, or even something as simple as handing out water to commuters.

Amazing Canada: This thoughtful couple with their adorable daughter offering water to people trudging along Beecroft road, as sheppard station is closed due to the tragedy at Finch-Yonge. I was a grateful recipient of their generosity. Thank you! ❤️🇨🇦 #lovecanada pic.twitter.com/SS1ZUUiYZw — Yadullah Hussain (@Yad_FPEnergy) April 23, 2018

Here are a few ways that people can help and honour the victims of Monday's deadly attack.

Visit the makeshift memorial

A makeshift memorial for the victims has been growing at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, the site of the attack. Grieving members of the community have been lighting candles, laying down flowers, and signing their condolences.

Donate blood

My thoughts are with the families of victims of and those injured in yesterday's horrific incident in Toronto. We at @itsinyoutogive thank colleagues in first responder, hospital blood banks and ER and trauma services. We also thank the blood donors who helped save many lives — Graham Sher (@GrahamSher) April 24, 2018

Some people are rolling up their sleeves to help the injured.

"We are closely monitoring the response effort in Toronto to ensure patients affected by the collision receive blood and blood products as needed. If you would like to donate blood to help patients, please visit blood.ca to book an appointment," Canadian Blood Services told HuffPost Canada in an emailed statement.

"Our hearts go out to those affected. Canadian Blood Services extends its deepest sympathies to the families and victims of this tragic incident."

Donate to a fundraising effort

A number of online fundraising efforts have popped up in the wake of the attacks, including one by national charity Canada Zakat. Last year, the same charity helped raise over $800,000 for victims of the Quebec mosque attack, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the organization.

By Tuesday afternoon, people had donated more than $83,000 to help cover funeral expenses for victims of the attack.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of today's tragedy. You are in our thoughts and prayers," Canada Zakat wrote on the page.

Islamic Relief Canada set up a fundraiser as well, with all funds to be distributed to the families of the victims.

Spread kindness

on a sad day today I took the subway home to east toronto



I saw

• people offer each other a seat

• strangers wish each other a good night

• a guy help a woman collect groceries that were spilling out of the bag at her feet



this is a city of good#toronto — colin horgan (@cfhorgan) April 23, 2018

"We cannot as Canadians choose to live in fear every single day as we go about our daily business," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday morning in reaction to the attack.

Other political leaders, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, made similar statements. Singh urged Canadians not to let the attack "sow hate or division" among each other.

"Toronto, like Canada, is strong, diverse, loving and courageous, and this event will not change that," Singh said in a release. "We will come together, we will mourn, we will seek justice, and we will remain strong," he said.

Torontonians have been spreading kind deeds in the aftermath of Monday's attack, including handing out water to commuters and offering free rides, causing the hashtag #TorontoTheGood to trend on Twitter.

Call someone you haven't spoken to in a long time

Hold the door open

Buy someone a coffee

Drive with kindness

Give a compliment

Smile more

Say thank you

Say sorry

Say hello to a shy person

Listen more

Give a high-five

We can all use it today

Especially today#TorontoTheGood — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) April 24, 2018

In a statement about victim Anne Marie D'Amico, her family said she "had a generous heart" and urged people to "fight with that same altruism, rather than hatred and anger," according to City News. ​​

CLARIFICATION - April 24, 2018: Initial reports from Toronto police stated that 15 people were injured in the Toronto van rampage. Officials have since updated that number to 14.

