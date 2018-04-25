"American Idol" viewers had already spoken on the fate of drag queen Ada Vox, failing to vote the performer into the next round.

But the viewers aren't judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The three made an "executive decision" Monday to advance Vox into the Top 10 immediately after her performance. Viewers voted for six contestants, and the judges chose four additional performers to join them.

As seen below, the singer earned it, belting out a rigorous rendition of Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." The crowd on the live episode chanted Ada's name afterward.