Spring's kinder weather requires a beauty revamp and we're more than ready to be done with our heavy moisturizers and replace them with lighter lotions.

While we love a good facial oil, it's important not to skip the face cream, as this finishing touch provides ongoing hydration, as well as potential anti-aging benefits and protection. We like to enjoy our face creams as part of our morning ritual — set aside a few minutes to massage the cream into the skin and neck and appreciate the carefully chosen ingredients at work.

Unsure of which creams to choose? We've compiled a list of the 10 best face creams (in our opinion) to rebalance, moisturize, brighten, or even add a hint of perfect-for-spring colour to our skin.

LUXE Botanics CAMU Brightening Moisturizer

LUXE Botanics is one of our most recent plant-based skincare obsessions, and we're loving the South African brand's sleek tube of brightening moisturizer made with camu camu (organically grown and hand-picked in Brazil) to hydrate, replenish, and beautify naturally.

Pair the facial cream with the CAMU Brightening Serum, for a spring beauty ritual that's deliciously nourishing for all types of skin.

Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

What's not to love about this pretty pink moisturizer from Herbivore? With its light and frothy texture, this mousse-like cream is a delight to apply (a little goes a long way so there's enough to enjoy morning and night!), and the intoxicating rose water scent leaves our skin feeling flowery fresh and ready to celebrate spring!

Tata Harper Illuminating Moisturizer

We're always excited by green beauty queen Tata Harper's products, and her Illuminating Moisturizer is no exception. Made with diamond dust and an impressive list of minerals and other all-natural ingredients (including hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate), this slightly tinted cream moisturizer is the perfect post-winter prescription for a luminescent glow.

Zorah Biocosmetiques BBB Cream

Montreal-based Zorah delivers a seven in one springtime punch with their BBB cream and the brand (certified by Ecocert Greenlife) is quickly becoming a fast favourite. Tinted to perfection (and available in four subtle shades) it hydrates and protects skin, drawing from its argan oil-base to slow signs of aging.

Consonant Ultra Moisturizing Organic Face Cream

We appreciate a natural beauty brand with accessible price points (their face cream retails for $21), and Consonant Skincare checks all the boxes with their Ultra Moisturizing Organic Face Cream, made with plant-based oils to nourish and protect your skin.

Light enough to use on the daily, the cream even contains a little tea tree oil and niacinamide to help keep pesky blemishes at bay.

Omorovicza Blue Diamond Super Cream

This luxurious cream from Omorovicza comes with a hefty price tag and a worth-it-if-you-can-afford-it blend of diamond peptides, essential amino acids, hyaluronic acid as well as the Hungarian brand's Healing Concentrate (developed in a Nobel prize-winning lab).

The cream has just the right amount of hydration for warmer temperatures, and when we applied it to our skin, we actually felt our skin tightening and brightening with application, and we couldn't wait to indulge in the cream morning and night.

Indie Lee Squalane Facial Cream

Founder Indie Lee's brush with a brain tumour caused by environmental toxins led her to develop her all-natural namesake line.

Her Squalane Facial Cream is a superb fit for our spring beauty routine: made from olive oil-derived squalane oil, rose seed oil, hyaluronic acid, and other natural ingredients, this pretty petite pot helps hydrate and revive skin, and wears well under makeup.

FitGlow Redness Rescue Cream

We found this brand-of-the-moment at one of our go-to green stockists, The Detox Market, where the Redness Rescue cream is constantly sold out due to its popularity (a recent check on Fitglow's site finds it out of stock, but you can still buy it at The Detox Market here).

Fortunately we got our hands and faces on some of the eco-brand's green tinted cream, and could immediately see what all the buzz is about. Propriety c3 Organic Calming Plant blend helps to calm and repair skin, reducing redness (we can personally attest to this) and delivering oxygen and moisture.

This Works No Wrinkles Extreme Moisturizer

Recently available at beauty mecca Sephora, this British import makes a lovely, lighter lotion that's ideal for a spring skin revitalization. This Works No Wrinkles Extreme Moisturizer packs a superfood punch, helping to replenish and restore skin with a blend of hyaluronic acid, retinol, moringa and crambe oil, and looks pretty sink-side thanks to its stylish cubed packaging.

Pai Geranium & Thistle Rebalancing Day Cream

We love this natural brand's gentle beauty products (they even have a baby line!), and we're particularly fond of their Geranium & Thistle cream to re-balance our skin for spring.

We're prone to oily patches and potential breakouts, and this subtly scented cream does the trick to hydrate without blocking pores, making our faces feel silky smooth and abundantly soft.

