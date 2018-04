We all know someone who has experienced infertility. Sometimes if you haven't experienced it yourself, it's hard to know what to say.

National Infertility Awareness Week (April 22 - 28) reminds us about the need to educate ourselves on infertility and above all else, to learn to listen to loved ones who are going through infertility.

Watch the video below as relationship expert and Pregnantish.com founder, Andrea Syrtash, gives her advice for simple ways you can offer support.