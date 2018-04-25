All Sections
    POLITICS
    04/25/2018 13:27 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Nicola Di Iorio, Quebec Liberal MP, Says He's Quitting Politics To Focus On Family

    He was elected in the riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel in 2015.

    • Canadian Press
    Facebook/Nicola Di Iorio
    Nicola Di Iorio is shown in a photo from his Facebook page.

    OTTAWA — Popular Quebec Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio says he is leaving politics for family reasons.

    Di Iorio, who broke the news following today's caucus meeting, was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 to represent the Montreal riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

    He says he has yet to establish a departure date.

    A lawyer before entering the Commons, Di Iorio taught law and specialized in labour and employment law.

    He says he plans to continue working on issues that resonate with him, including the ongoing social impact of technological advances.

    Di Iorio won his seat with a landslide victory, claiming nearly 65 per cent of the vote.

    Earlier:

    • Canadian Press
