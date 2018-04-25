All Sections
    04/25/2018 08:09 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Longueuil Police Have Found Half The Beer Stolen From A Warehouse

    Trucks packed with beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni worth about $500,000 were stolen from the facility.

    • Canadian Press
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Swing top lids sit on Grolsch beer bottles, produced by SABMiller Plc, in this arranged photo in Utrecht, Netherlands, on May 1, 2016.

    LONGUEUIL, Que. — Longueuil police say a little more than half of the 20,000 cases of beer stolen last month has been recovered in a warehouse in southwestern Montreal.

    Police say the Grolsch beer that was found is the same that was reported stolen in mid-March from a warehouse near Montreal.

    Three trucks packed with beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni worth about $500,000 were stolen from the facility and later found abandoned and empty.

    Police say a tip led them to a warehouse on Tuesday where they recovered about 11,000 cases, worth an estimated $300,000.

    Two people were arrested, but it wasn't immediately clear if any charges would be laid against them.

    The say the dried meat has not been recovered.

    • Canadian Press
