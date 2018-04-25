A simple memorial set up by a Toronto resident has grown into a long message board of support and grief to victims of a deadly van attack.

Ten people were killed and 14 others injured when a rental van drove into pedestrians on Monday afternoon in the North York area of Yonge and Finch, one of the city's most multicultural neighbourhoods.

The heartfelt messages left at the memorial are in different languages including English, Korean, Greek and Chinese, highlighting the city's strength in diversity and unity in healing together.

Julla Shanghavi/CrowdSpark via CP

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Franco Cicchetti/CrowdSpark via CP

Rene Johnston via Getty Images

Matt Small/CrowdSpark via CP

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian Press

Cole Burston via Getty Images

Rene Johnston via Getty Images

Census data from 2016 found that 51.5 per cent of people in Toronto identified themselves as visible minorities, compared to 22.3 per cent of the general Canadian population. And the city's motto, "diversity our strength," shows now more than ever.

