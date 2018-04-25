All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/25/2018 10:48 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Toronto Memorial For Van Attack Victims Highlights City’s Proud Diversity

    Toronto The Good.

    Galit Rodan/Canadian Press
    A man writes a message at a memorial on Yonge Street the day after a mand drove a rented van down sidewalks, striking pedestrians in Toronto.

    A simple memorial set up by a Toronto resident has grown into a long message board of support and grief to victims of a deadly van attack.

    Ten people were killed and 14 others injured when a rental van drove into pedestrians on Monday afternoon in the North York area of Yonge and Finch, one of the city's most multicultural neighbourhoods.

    The heartfelt messages left at the memorial are in different languages including English, Korean, Greek and Chinese, highlighting the city's strength in diversity and unity in healing together.

    • Julla Shanghavi/CrowdSpark via CP
    • THE CANADIAN PRESS
    • Franco Cicchetti/CrowdSpark via CP
    • Rene Johnston via Getty Images
    • Matt Small/CrowdSpark via CP
    • THE CANADIAN PRESS
    • Canadian Press
    • Cole Burston via Getty Images
    • Rene Johnston via Getty Images

    Census data from 2016 found that 51.5 per cent of people in Toronto identified themselves as visible minorities, compared to 22.3 per cent of the general Canadian population. And the city's motto, "diversity our strength," shows now more than ever.

