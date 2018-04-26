Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on Thursday on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, jury.

Cosby, 80, was retried on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Toronto-native Constand, 44, was a former women's basketball coach at Temple University where Cosby was a trustee and major donor during the time he assaulted her.

"This is an extraordinary case to have jury service," Judge Steven O'Neill told the jurors after announcing the verdict. "You have sacrificed much, but you have sacrificed in the service of justice."

A sentencing date for the comedian has not been set. Each count of felony aggravated indecent assault carries a sentence of five to 10 years. The maximum Cosby could be sentenced to is 30 years, though it could be as little as five.

Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, centre, reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

According to reports, people in the courtroom gasped as the guilty verdict was handed down. Lili Bernard, who was allegedly assaulted by Cosby, and her friend Caroline Heldman fled the courtroom in tears, hugging one another.

Cosby lashed out at prosecutors after they requested to revoke his bail, with District Attorney Kevin Steele pointing out that Cosby owns a plane. The comedian reportedly shouted in response: "He doesn't have a plane, you asshole!"

Constand was seen hugging friends and family and smiling as she walked out of the courtroom. Cosby exited the courtroom swiftly, holding onto the arm of his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

A few of Cosby's accusers spoke at a news conference after the guilty verdict was handed down.

"It is a victory for womanhood," said Lili Bernard, an accuser and former actress on "The Cosby Show." "It is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male."

Another accuser, Janice Baker-Kinney, said she felt "vindicated."

"We are vindicated, we are validated and we are now part of the tsunami of women's power and justice," she said. "We are not shutting up and we're not going away. Get over it!"

It is a victory for womanhood. Lili Bernard, actress and Bill Cosby accuser

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents 33 of Cosby's accusers, also spoke after the trial.

"We are so happy that finally we can say that women are believed and not only on hashtag MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared, where they were denigrated, where there were attempts to discredit them," Allred said. "When all is said and done: Women were finally believed."

Allred read a statement on behalf of one of the witnesses, Chelan Lasha, whose testimony was used as evidence of Cosby's prior bad acts to establish a pattern of behavior. "Thirty-two years of nightmares and tears are over," Lasha's statement said.

Cosby's attorney Tom Mesereau said the defense team is "very disappointed" by the verdict, adding that "the fight is not over." He said Cosby's defense team plans to appeal the verdict.

Bill Cosby, centre, walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, after being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network released a statement applauding the jury's decision.

"RAINN is pleased with the jury's decision in this case. There are many forces that discourage victims from reporting these crimes," RAINN President Scott Berkowitz said. "Let's hope the legacy of this case is that victims feel empowered to come forward, knowing that it can truly make a difference in bringing perpetrators to justice."

In June of last year, a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on the charges and the judge declared a mistrial. Cosby reportedly paid Constand US$3.4 million in a civil lawsuit settlement in 2006.

"[R]emember this case is about trust, betrayal and the inability to consent," Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said in her closing arguments on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

Assistant District Attorney M. Stewart Ryan added during his closing arguments that "it is time for each and every one of you to stand with Andrea Constand and tell the truth about what he did."

Throughout the prosecution's closing arguments, Cosby was reportedly smiling. Feden called out the comedian's smirks during her closing arguments.

"He's laughing like it's funny," Feden said. "But there's absolutely nothing funny about them being stripped of their capacity to consent."

In the defense's closing arguments, Cosby's attorneys attempted to sway the jury by blaming the recent Me Too movement.

"When you join a movement based primarily on emotion and anger, you don't change a damned thing, which is why each single case must be examined on its merits. All of the evidence must be weighed," defense attorney Kathleen Bliss said, according to ABC News.

"Yes, we do have to deal with sexual assault. We do. It's a worldwide problem," Bliss continued. "But questioning an accuser is not shaming a victim. Gut feelings are not rational decisions. Mob rule is not due process, and just as we have had horrible, horrible crimes in our history, we've also had horrible, horrible periods of time where emotion and hatred and fear overwhelmed us: witch hunts, lynchings, McCarthyism."