Spring Fashion For Babies Takes Cuteness To The Next Level

Spring is definitely the best season to be a baby or toddler.

Warmer weather brings a return to days spent at the park. There are plenty of puddles that need splashing. And a walk outdoors no longer necessitates a wrestling match to first get into a snowsuit.

But the greatest part of spring for babies (and their photo-happy parents) is also the cutest: the outfits.

Gone are the bulky sweaters and coats of endless winter. Bring on the dresses, the rompers, the coveralls, the shorts, and the colours that make spring fashion so darn adorable. Top it all in a baby fedora, and just take all our money already, ugh.

Here are some of our favourite baby looks for spring 2018:

1. "Mia" baby toddler girls romper: limited edition vintage floral

Costs: $45

Get it at: 2 Peas In A Pod

2. Baby boys' straw fedora

Costs: $12

Get it at: Joe Fresh

3. Lala grey Bambi suit

Costs: $59.99

Get it at: Tiny Trendsetter

4. Patterned joggers

Costs: $12.99

Get it at: H&M

5. Heart sunglasses

Costs: $14

Get it at: Gap

6. Little cactus flower yellow tunic

Costs: $34.95

Get it at: Souris Mini

7. Pineapple pullover

Costs: $18.86

Get it at: Gymboree

8. Printed shirt in light blue

Costs: $17.90

Get it at: Zara

9. Drop waist dress in vintage plum

Costs: $36

Get it at: Mini Mioche

10. Tucker and Tate embroidered mini dress

Costs: $47.07

Get it at: Nordstrom

11. Whistle and Flute baseball T-shirt

Costs: $29.99

Get it at: West Coast Kids

12. Carter's whale romper

Costs: $16

Get it at: Carter's

13. Jessica Simpson floral romper

Costs: $24.98

Get it at: Toys R Us

14. Hauoli wave pants

Costs: $36

Get it at: Hip Baby

15. People Footwear slater pink palm and picket white

Costs: $36.98

Get it at: Well.ca

