    • PARENTS
    04/26/2018 10:22 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Spring Fashion For Babies Takes Cuteness To The Next Level

    Just take all our money.

    NeonShot via Getty Images

    Spring is definitely the best season to be a baby or toddler.

    Warmer weather brings a return to days spent at the park. There are plenty of puddles that need splashing. And a walk outdoors no longer necessitates a wrestling match to first get into a snowsuit.

    But the greatest part of spring for babies (and their photo-happy parents) is also the cutest: the outfits.

    Gone are the bulky sweaters and coats of endless winter. Bring on the dresses, the rompers, the coveralls, the shorts, and the colours that make spring fashion so darn adorable. Top it all in a baby fedora, and just take all our money already, ugh.

    Here are some of our favourite baby looks for spring 2018:

    1. "Mia" baby toddler girls romper: limited edition vintage floral

    2 Peas In A Pod

    Costs: $45

    Get it at: 2 Peas In A Pod

    2. Baby boys' straw fedora

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $12

    Get it at: Joe Fresh

    3. Lala grey Bambi suit

    Tiny Trendsetter

    Costs: $59.99

    Get it at: Tiny Trendsetter

    4. Patterned joggers

    H&M

    Costs: $12.99

    Get it at: H&M

    5. Heart sunglasses

    Gap

    Costs: $14

    Get it at: Gap

    6. Little cactus flower yellow tunic

    Souris Mini

    Costs: $34.95

    Get it at: Souris Mini

    7. Pineapple pullover

    Gymboree

    Costs: $18.86

    Get it at: Gymboree

    ​​​​​

    8. Printed shirt in light blue

    Zara

    Costs: $17.90

    Get it at: Zara

    9. Drop waist dress in vintage plum

    Mini Mioche

    Costs: $36

    Get it at: Mini Mioche

    10. Tucker and Tate embroidered mini dress

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $47.07

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    11. Whistle and Flute baseball T-shirt

    West Coast Kids

    Costs: $29.99

    Get it at: West Coast Kids

    12. Carter's whale romper

    Carters

    Costs: $16

    Get it at: Carter's

    13. Jessica Simpson floral romper

    Toys R Us

    Costs: $24.98

    Get it at: Toys R Us

    14. Hauoli wave pants

    Hip Baby

    Costs: $36

    Get it at: Hip Baby

    15. People Footwear slater pink palm and picket white

    Well.ca

    Costs: $36.98

    Get it at: Well.ca

