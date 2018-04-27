QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her two-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a garbage can.

Audrey Gagnon, 23, appeared briefly before a judge and was also charged with committing an indignity to a body in the slaying of Rosalie Gagnon.

The charges were added to the ones she was already facing — arson and obstructing the work of a police officer.

Prosecutor Melanie Dufour told reporters in Quebec City the case will return to court June 13.

"It's a second-degree murder charge and I think it speaks for itself," she said.

Most of the investigation is complete and the charges laid are in line with evidence the prosecution has received from police, Dufour added.

Toddler stabbed to death, autopsy showed

Police found the toddler's body in a garbage can April 18 but the charges suggest the alleged crimes occurred a day earlier.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park and the mother was tracked down and arrested a few hours later.

The girl was pronounced dead in hospital and police said an autopsy performed later in the week indicated she had been stabbed to death.

A silent march was held Tuesday evening for the young girl.

Quebec's minister for youth protection has also said she was seeking an inquiry into the girl's death.

