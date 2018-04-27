Well, we can't un-see this one. (And there had been so much to love about the birth of the newest royal baby.)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, a boy who has been named Louis Arthur Charles, looked cute as a button when they presented him outside the hospital just hours after his birth. The world went "awww" when the new prince's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made a trip to the hospital to meet him. And not only did Kate look radiant as she left the hospital with her little Louis, but her smart red dress was actually a tribute to the late Princess Diana.

Later, we all had a chuckle over new dad Prince William falling asleep in church, and all seemed right in the world.

But then the People of the internet had to go ahead and ruin it all by pointing out a creepy AF similarity with a horror movie, and THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS.

Kate Middleton rocking the same dress as Rosemary from Rosemary's Baby is definitely not discomforting at all... pic.twitter.com/OhzpTA6rjH — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) April 27, 2018

WHYYYYYYY??

Yes, Kate's beautiful red Jenny Packham dress with a white Peter Pan collar — an homage to what Princess Diana wore when she presented Prince Harry nearly 34 years earlier — also bears a striking and disturbing resemblance to what Rosemary wore in the 1968 horror movie "Rosemary's Baby."

A movie about a baby that is the anti-christ. Yeah, that's not disconcerting.

Kate Middleton presents Prince Louis in 2018. Princess Diana presents Prince Harry in 1984. Rosemary presents us with nightmares forever, circa 1968.

Cool, cool.

Now, there's no reason to believe Prince Louis is anything but a sweet, non-demonic baby. In fact, Prince William just described him as a good sleeper, which basically makes Louis an actual angel child.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good," William told reporters Wednesday.

So, no need to get freaked out, right?

... right?

Not too sure about this Rosemary's Baby remake tbh pic.twitter.com/KyYyaNDmOY — Eleanor Penny (@eleanorkpenny) April 27, 2018

Sighhhh. We'll just be over here looking at baby photos and thinking about simpler times.

Like when the most concerning part of the royal birth was how Kate managed to walk in four-inch heels.

