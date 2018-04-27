All Sections
    • NEWS
    04/27/2018 12:32 EDT | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Royal Canadian Mint Employee Fired After $110K In Gold Goes Missing

    A spokeswoman says incidents of this nature are very uncommon.

    • Canadian Press
    artisteer via Getty Images

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint says an employee has been fired after about two kilograms of gold was discovered missing from its facility in Ottawa.

    Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices, was discovered missing last month during an internal inventory.

    Crawford says an employee was terminated following an internal investigation and administrative review and the RCMP was called in to investigate.

    She says the mint will make no further comment as the matter is under police investigation.

    Crawford says large amounts of precious materials are handled at the mint's facilities, but says incidents of this nature are very uncommon.

    Previous incident involved stolen pucks in rectum

    In a previous incident, an employee stole gold "pucks" from the mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors.

    Leston Lawrence was sentenced in February 2017 to 30 months in prison, and was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.

    • Canadian Press
