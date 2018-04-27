Quebec Boy Allegedly Forced Younger Kids To Lick Each Other's Genitals

MONTREAL — A nine-year-old Quebec boy has been barred from taking a school bus after an alleged sexual bullying incident this week involving two kindergarten students.

The Montreal Gazette is reporting the boy coerced a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy into touching tongues on the bus Monday before eventually demanding they remove their pants and, in turn, lick each other's genitals.

The allegations were made by the alleged victims' parents, who asked that the Greater Montreal-area elementary school not be named.

Measures put in place

In a statement, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board declined to go into the details of what happened, but says it has been addressing an incident and has met with all three children and their respective families.

The board says measures have been put in place at the school and the older boy will no longer be on the same bus as the alleged victims.

It says the child will be transported separately and under supervision.

The principal of the unnamed school also called social services.

The school board also expects to meet with the school bus company to review the matter.