A third-party investigation into sexual harassment allegations against TVO host Steve Paikin concluded the claims were false.

Ex-Toronto mayoral candidate Sarah Thomson alleged in February that the host of "The Agenda with Steve Paikin" had made inappropriate comments to her at a lunch in 2010.

Based on interviews with 21 witnesses over 11 weeks, Paikin "did not violate TVO's policies," and Thomson's claim was unsubstantiated, TVO executive officer Lisa de Wilde wrote in a statement.

"As such, the investigation is now closed," de Wilde wrote.

'Gobsmacked' by allegations

TVO launched the investigation after Paikin forwarded an email to management from Thomson that detailed the allegations.

"To say I was gobsmacked by the allegations in her email is the understatement of my life," Paikin posted on Facebook.

Thomson also published her claims in Women's Post, without naming Paikin.

"Not five minutes into the lunch the host asked me if I would sleep with him," Thomson wrote. "My assistant almost spit his drink all over the table."

"I politely told the host that I loved my husband and would never do that."

