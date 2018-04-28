'Indians And STDs' Joke At Humboldt Broncos Tribute Concert Offends Many

A U.S. comedy duo, who were the hosts of a tribute concert for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, are under fire for a joke that many attendees found offensive.

Bruce Williams and Terry Ree, who call themselves "The Indian and the White Guy," emceed the show on Friday night in Saskatoon in honour of families affected by a bus crash on April 6 that killed 16 people, including many members of the junior hockey team.

As part of a parody of Luke Bryan's hit "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," Williams sang: "Indian boy, shake it for me, boy, shake it for me, boy, shake it for me. Shake it from the river, shake it from the trees, shake it for the Indian with STDs."

'Absolutely the worst show ever!'

Reaction was swift.

"Absolutely the worst show ever!! If someone told me I was going to a show that offended me and and every FN [First Nation] and non FN I know I never would have supported the concert in Saskatoon!," Claire Aistine wrote as a review on Williams & Ree's Facebook page.

Peggy Herd added, "Incredibly disappointing to read all of the comments you made at the #humboldtstrong concert last night. I am not First Nations but I want racism to come to an end and will not support anything or anyone who makes such remarks."

"Too bad the emcee used the occasion to mock and ridicule First Nations, using racist "humour," David Trudel wrote in an email to HuffPost Canada. "Not surprised but saddened."

If we shook up some people and got them talking about issues affecting local minorities, then that is the definition of raising awareness. Bruce Williams

According to CBC News, Williams apologized for offending anyone, and said the song was directed at only Ree. He said the pair uses humour to call attention to "rampant racism" in North America.

"If we shook up some people and got them talking about issues affecting local minorities, then that is the definition of raising awareness. We certainly do not want one joke or comment to colour this event and all of the healing and incredible giving spirit it evoked," Williams told CBC.

Watch: Country stars, NHLers pay tribute at Humboldt Broncos concert

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when their team bus and a tractor-trailer collided at an intersection.

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Country Thunder Music Festivals, which booked the concert's musical acts, said money from the $65 concert tickets will also be donated to the families.

With files from The Canadian Press