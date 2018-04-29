All Sections
    04/29/2018 15:13 EDT | Updated 46 minutes ago

    3 Boys Killed In Nelson House, Man. After Being Hit By Vehicle

    They were 11-13 years old.

    • Canadian Press

    NELSON HOUSE, Man. — Police say three boys have been killed after they were struck by a vehicle in a northern Manitoba community.

    RCMP say a 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were on Provincial Road 620, two kilometres north of Nelson House, on Saturday night when they were hit by a vehicle with five people in it.

    The investigators say two of the children were walking and one was riding a bike on the road at the time.

    Police allege the 27-year-old driver from Nelson House got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

    He turned himself in to the Nelson House RCMP detachment later in the night.

    Police say alcohol was a factor in the collision and charges are pending against the unnamed driver.

