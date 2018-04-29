NEWS Can Tim Hortons Pull Out Of Its Downward Spiral? Tim Hortons is struggling with declining sales, disgruntled franchisees and a declining brand. But don't count out the coffee chain just yet, says HuffPost Canada's Daniel Tencer. More Videos Hunter Brothers' Humboldt Tribute: 'Hockey Connect... Plane Forced To Land On Calgary Road, Surprising R... Ken Lam, Toronto Police Officer, Praised For Alek... Who Is Alek Minassian? What To Know About The Toro... Toronto Van Attack Is Only Latest In Series Of Sim...