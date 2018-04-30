All Sections
    • ALBERTA
    04/30/2018 15:16 EDT | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Body Found In Bathroom Wall At Core Shopping Centre In Calgary

    Investigators have not yet determined if the death is suspicious.

    • Canadian Press
    Witold Skrypczak via Getty Images
    Interior of the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary. Police are investigating after a body was found in a wall in a bathroom at the mall.

    Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a wall in a downtown mall bathroom.

    Spokeswoman Emma Poole says a maintenance worker was called this morning to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush in a women's washroom in the Core Shopping Centre.

    She says the worker removed a metal panel near a toilet and discovered the body.

    The fire department has been called in to help remove the remains.

    Poole says investigators have not yet determined if the death is suspicious.

    She says it's a possibility that someone crawling through a vent or duct fell from above and got stuck in the wall.

    • Canadian Press
