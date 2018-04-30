The Ontario Liberals and New Democrats have made some ground in the polls, but they're still lagging behind Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, a new poll shows.

A Mainstreet Research UltraPoll shows that despite some gains by other parties, Ford is still poised to become Ontario's next premier in June.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks during a pre-election rally in Ottawa, April 16, 2018.

The poll shows the PCs leading in every area except Toronto, where they trail less than 10 per cent behind the Liberals.

Mainstreet Research president and CEO Quito Maggi said in order to catch up, the NDP and Liberals need the PC vote to "collapse."

"They have surrendered their lead in Toronto to the Liberals, but there is no doubt that the PCs will be starting the campaign as the frontrunners," Maggi said in a release.

In keeping with previous Mainstreet opinion polls, Maggi said Ontarians seem to be angry with the Liberals, and plan to vote PC "just because they are not the Liberals."

"People are still ambivalent about Ford, but we are seeing signs of significant voter volatility that could turn into shifts in voter support come election day," he said.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath waves to her supporters June 12, 2014.

The poll also shows a possible shift for the New Democrats— more respondents have a positive impression of leader Andrea Horwath than those who don't have an opinion of her.

A recent Leger poll also showed Horwath is Ford's main challenger for the premier job.

"However, if this increase continues, the progressive vote will split and further help the Conservatives win the election," Maggi said.

Mainstreet's UltraPoll is a conglomeration of ten provincial polls. It surveyed 1763 Ontarians between April 16-18, has a margin of error of +/- 2.33 per cent, and is accurate 19 times out of 20.

