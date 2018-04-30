The late Princess Diana has remained an important role in her son's lives, including helping them find the loves of their lives.

Today.com recently unearthed a 1995 interview with the princess, which revealed the advice she gave her young sons, princes William and Harry, about relationships.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London, England.

"I put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it and look after it," Diana told BBC at the time. "And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then one must protect it."

Although Diana offered this advice at a time when her marriage to their father, Prince Charles, was on the rocks, the message is still clear: if you love someone, don't let them go.

The boys — then 13 and 11 years old — certainly took this to heart, as both have done just that. Prince William fell in love with his college sweetheart Kate Middleton in 2004, later noting, "When I first met Kate I knew there was something very special about her."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave St. Mary's Hospital with their son Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.

Although the couple briefly split in 2007, they quickly reconciled and tied the knot in April 2011. Now seven years later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the picture-perfect couple and are the proud parents to three adorable kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Similarly, Prince Harry had a whirlwind romance with Meghan Markle, who he met on a blind date in 2016.

"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her as she was sitting there. I was like 'OK well I'm really going to have to up my game,'" Harry told BBC about his first meeting with Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England.

In that same interview, the prince's fiancée revealed that they knew they were going to do whatever it took to make their relationship work. "It was just a choice. Very early on we realized we were going to commit to each other," she said.

The resurgence of Diana's love advice comes at an appropriate time, as Harry and Markle are set to say "I do" in less than three weeks' time. However, some fans are mourning the fact that Diana will not be in attendance.

watching this is just a reminder of how heartbroken Harry will be to not have Diana at his wedding 💙💔 — Groceries (@QuestPhysics) March 24, 2018

But that doesn't mean Harry won't be including his mother in this milestone. In fact, the engagement ring he gave to Markle includes two diamonds from the late princess' jewelry collection "to make sure that she's with us on this — on this crazy journey together."

Likewise, William also proposed to Catherine using a symbolic oval blue sapphire ring, which was actually Diana's engagement ring.

Commenting on whether or not his mother would have liked Markle, Harry told BBC, "They'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me."

Also on HuffPost: