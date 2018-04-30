All Sections
    04/30/2018 07:20 EDT | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Vancouver Gas Prices Are Now The Highest In North American History

    "We're into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone."

    gremlin

    Gas prices in Vancouver just hit an all-time high not just for the city, but for all of North America.

    GasBuddy.com price analyst Dan McTeague told local radio station 980 CKNW Vancouver's prices beat the previous record held by Los Angeles in 2008, and "it looks like these prices are here to stay."

    "The 1.619 represents the single largest price point ever paid at any gas station, or any regional gas station across North America in the history of fuel," McTeague said.

    "For the week ahead, Vancouver's record price of 161.9 cents a litre (will) likely hold until Thursday and fall slightly thereafter with Victoria keeping pace within 6 cents of Metro Vancouver," McTeague wrote in a press release Monday.

    He tweeted that Vancouver has the highest prices of any North American city.

    McTeague told CTV News Channel the current national average is 133.4 cents per litre, and Vancouver's is now the 13th highest local gas price in the world.

    Gas prices in Masset B.C. also jumped by five cents per litre overnight Saturday to 173.3 cents per litre, according to CBC News.

    "We're into uncharted territory here and extremely expensive for pretty much everyone," he told CBC News.

    McTeague told 980 CKNW the price is due to a variety of factors, but the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion delays are not helping.

