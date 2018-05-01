Eating Disorder Campaign Shows That Recovery Is Hard, But Possible

The hashtag #MyRecoveryLetter is changing the conversation around eating disorders. Rather than raising awareness of the illnesses, the social media campaign wants to let those who are struggling know that recovery is possible.

"We see pictures of people at very low weights with warnings about not engaging in eating disorder behaviours. I'm not convinced that helps anyone," Dr. Ashley Solomon, the executive clinical director at Colorado's Eating Recovery Center, told Teen Vogue.

"It's crucial for people to see recovery reflected in others," she continued. "While recovery will look different for every individual, seeing what it means to be recovered in other people is a starting point for envisioning it for one's self."

The Eating Recovery Center, a facility that helps people with eating disorders, started the social media campaign to mark Eating Recovery Day on May 1. While the hashtag is new, it's already encouraged some people to open up about what recovery looks like for them.

"I think what recovery is at the end of the day, is learning how to live in a world where your life is a flexible definition of 'OK,'" U.S. writer and recoveree Lindsey Hall revealed in a blog to support the campaign. "To live presently in the hazy grey of the non-black and white life you've chosen through recovery."

Kara Whitely, another recoveree, used the hashtag to pay tribute to the sun, which she thanked for helping her on her journey.

"As long as you are there, showing up every day and shining as you do, it is worth doing the work of recovery," she said, according to the Eating Recovery Center.

In addition to encouraging people to celebrate their recovery, #MyRecoveryLetter also lets others know that they are not alone.

"Recovery happens in community," Dr. Solomon told Teen Vogue. "Whether that's an eating disorder treatment community, a family, or another type of community, connection is an important ingredient in creating a life outside of the eating disorder."

Eating disorders are characterized by being obsessed with food and body weight. The most common disorders include anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.

In 2005, more than 500,000 Canadians suffered from some type of eating disorder, reports the Canadian Mental Health Association. According to CTV News, eating disorders were on the rise in 2013.

That year, the news outlet reported that hospitals and clinics said there had been an increased number of adults, teens and children seeking help for eating disorders, with most patients being women.

A 2016 study confirmed that women are more likely than men to have brain activity related to negative body perception, thus making them more vulnerable to eating disorders. Additionally, a 2004 study found that the media contributes to body dissatisfaction in women and girls, and can also contribute to the development of eating disorders.

However, there are resources available for those who are struggling. The National Eating Disorder Information Centre, for instance, has a helpline (1-866-633-4220), a service directory that can be searched by province, and an instant chat function on their website for people looking for immediate help.

Additionally, the National Initiative for Eating Disorders provides links to resources for treatment and support.

