It's been about 925 days since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defeated his predecessor in the 2015 federal election.

But that hasn't stopped the Liberal leader from namedropping Stephen Harper — or referencing his 10 years in power — in the House of Commons approximately umpteen times ever since.

On the fifth episode of "Backbenchers," we dive into why the PM can't stop talking about the former Conservative leader and explain why he wasn't even able to say his name in the House up until August 2016.

Later on, we take a look at how Canada's politicians rose to the occasion after two tragedies that shook the country.

