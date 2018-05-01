OTTAWA — A loophole that allows Canada's political parties to receive tens of millions of taxpayers' dollars without showing any election receipts is not being plugged, according to legislation the Liberals tabled Monday.

If politicians want to fix the oversight, Scott Brison, the acting minister of democratic institutions, said it is up to MPs to amend the bill at committee.

"In the course of the legislative process, we will have the opportunity at committee to consider ... other opportunities to move further, but we believe that this is a significant modernization of this act," Brison told HuffPost Canada.

Earlier:

After the 2015 campaign, Elections Canada reimbursed the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois half of the $121 million they spent during writ period — $60.6 million — without any proof of expenditures.

Marc Mayrand, the former chief electoral officer, has flagged what he considers to be a problem several times to parliamentarians. Following the 2008 election, he noted in his report that "he has no means to verify the accuracy of the reported expenses on which the reimbursement is based."

In 2014, he noted how at every election, parties receive millions in in reimbursements for election advertising, get-out-the-vote efforts, travel costs, temporary office space and polling "without showing a single invoice to support their claims.

"It is striking when looking at provincial regimes that we remain the only jurisdiction in Canada where political parties are not required to produce supporting documentation for their reported expenses," Mayrand told a Commons committee. "This anomaly should be corrected."

The Elections Act allows for the partial reimbursement of general election expenses as long as parties submit an audit report showing that proper accounting records have been kept. If a party receives two per cent of the valid votes cast in the election, or five per cent of the valid votes in one particular riding, then they are eligible for a 50 per cent refund.

In 2015, Canada's major parties received:

Political party Total paid election expenses Final election expenses limit Reimbursement Liberal $43,118,967 $54,936,320 $21,559,484 Conservative $41,871,574 $54,936,320 $20,935,787 NDP $29,741,200 $54,936,320 $14,870,600 Green $3,908,024 $54,893,641 $1,954,012 Bloc Québécois $2,670,624 $13,701,143 $1,335,312

The letters from the outside auditors, hired by the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP following the 2015 election, all note how "due to the inherent nature of the transactions of electoral campaigns, the completeness of General Election expenses is not susceptible of satisfactory audit verification." Their verification, they write, is instead limited to the amounts recorded in the party's chief agent's accounting records.

According to the law, that is good enough to qualify for a $20 million refund.

The NDP, which six years ago managed to get all party support for a motion calling on the Conservative government to give the chief electoral officer the power to request all necessary documents from political parties to ensure compliance with the Elections Act, said it may call for changes.

Nathan Cullen, the party's critic for democratic reform, said he worries that the Liberals are rushing half-baked legislation through the House of Commons to enact changes before the 2019 election.

The election agency had previous warned it needed new rules passed before the end of April — the day the Liberals introduced the 103-page bill — in order to make next year's writ period.

Despite Brison's assurances of an open committee process, the Liberals appear to be pushing back. Grit MP Greg Fergus said on CBC that the bill needs to be passed "relatively quickly."

"I think it is really going to depend on the goodwill of our opposition parties."

Bill C-76 lays out new spending limits during a pre-writ and writ periods for third parties and stiffer rules in an attempt to stamp out the potential influence of foreign actors on the democratic process.

It also seeks to make sure political parties are transparent about their privacy policies — although it offers no outside checks and few incentive to report breaches.

In many ways, Bill C-76 is a response to recommendations Mayrand made after the 2015 election, following the changes enacted in the Tories' Fair Elections Act. The new bill will:

Give Elections Canada the ability to streamline staff roles to ensure citizens spent less time waiting at polling stations to cast their ballots.

Restore the agency's right to engage in broad public-education campaigns, as well as the right to use of voter information card as a proof of address at the polls.

Allow for the pre-registration of 16 and 17 year olds.

The bill also amends current rules by raising the reimbursement rate for a candidate's daycare expenses or expenses related to their own disability or that of someone they care for — from a 60 per cent reimbursement rate to 90 per cent, in order to reduce barriers to entry.

Candidates, as always, will have to show records before obtaining a refund. Political parties won't.

But that's something Cullen told HuffPost he's considering pushing.

"Receipts tell the story, right?" he said.

"Unless a political party steps forward and says we need to keep those things private for these fantastic reasons, I'd be wanting to ask why not. Why can't we see it?"