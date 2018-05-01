Musician M.I.A. was unable to board a plane to Canada after U.K. officials found a stamp in her passport from 2017, she said Monday.

The rapper took a selfie with her passport, mimicking the pose on the poster behind her, and posted it on Instagram.

M.I.A. posted a selfie on Instagram.

"Jealousy is a terrible thing. At the airport in London they wont let me board a plane to Canada for screening of documentary," she wrote.

"Apparently a (mysterious) person has added a stamp on my name in 2017 for some issue. No one knows who or what its about?!!!. Hummm I wonder who is that powerful in Canada/US who also doesn't want me to talk about the film??? Cloak and daggers... (it's) basically criminal."

Who is the best immigration lawyer on the right side of humanity ? — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) May 1, 2018

The British and Sri Lankan Tamil singer and rapper is scheduled to attend the Canadian premiere of her documentary "Matangi/Maya/M.I.A." at Toronto's Hot Docs festival on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the documentary festival— which is the largest in North America— told NOW Magazine that M.I.A.'s representatives "are working with authorities to try to find a solution."

"There is much anticipation for the Canadian premiere of Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. and we hope a resolution can be found that will allow M.I.A. to attend."

"Matangi/Maya/M.I.A." is a documentary about the artist's life and activism. It was directed by Stephen Loveridge and first premiered in Russia. Wednesday is the film's scheduled Canadian premiere.

Also On HuffPost: