    • NEWS
    05/01/2018 12:50 EDT | Updated 46 minutes ago

    M.I.A. Blocked From Boarding Plane To Canada For Toronto Hot Docs Festival

    "Jealousy is a terrible thing."

    Neil Hall / Reuters
    Musician M.I.A. poses for photographers at the Versus catwalk show during London Fashion Week Feb. 18, 2017.

    Musician M.I.A. was unable to board a plane to Canada after U.K. officials found a stamp in her passport from 2017, she said Monday.

    The rapper took a selfie with her passport, mimicking the pose on the poster behind her, and posted it on Instagram.

    Miamatangi/Instagram
    M.I.A. posted a selfie on Instagram.

    "Jealousy is a terrible thing. At the airport in London they wont let me board a plane to Canada for screening of documentary," she wrote.

    "Apparently a (mysterious) person has added a stamp on my name in 2017 for some issue. No one knows who or what its about?!!!. Hummm I wonder who is that powerful in Canada/US who also doesn't want me to talk about the film??? Cloak and daggers... (it's) basically criminal."

    The British and Sri Lankan Tamil singer and rapper is scheduled to attend the Canadian premiere of her documentary "Matangi/Maya/M.I.A." at Toronto's Hot Docs festival on Wednesday.

    A spokesperson for the documentary festival— which is the largest in North America— told NOW Magazine that M.I.A.'s representatives "are working with authorities to try to find a solution."

    "There is much anticipation for the Canadian premiere of Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. and we hope a resolution can be found that will allow M.I.A. to attend."

    "Matangi/Maya/M.I.A." is a documentary about the artist's life and activism. It was directed by Stephen Loveridge and first premiered in Russia. Wednesday is the film's scheduled Canadian premiere.

