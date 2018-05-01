EDITION
    • BUSINESS
    05/01/2018 12:16 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Mike Coupe, Sainsburys CEO, Caught On Camera Singing 'We're In The Money' After Takeover

    It was "an unfortunate choice of song," Coupe says.

    • Associated Press
    Neil Hall / Reuters
    Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe poses for a portrait at one of the company's stores in London, U.K., Oct. 11, 2016. Coupe has apologized after being caught on camera singing 'We're in the Money' following the takeover of Walmart's unit Asda.

    LONDON — The CEO of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's has apologized after being caught on camera singing 'We're in the Money' following the takeover of Walmart's unit Asda.

    Mike Coupe was preparing for an ITV interview to discuss the $10 billion deal when caught on microphone singing a song from the musical '42nd Street.'

    Coupe sang "we're in the money, the sky is sunny, let's lend it, spend it, send it rolling along.'' He later described it as "an unguarded moment'' before settling down to speak.

    He says it was "an unfortunate choice of song from the musical ... I saw last year and I apologize if I have offended anyone.''

    The value of Coupe's 1.28 million shares in Sainsbury's rose over half a million pounds ($750,000) Monday after the deal's announcement.

