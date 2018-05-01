EDITION
    • STYLE
    05/01/2018 16:45 EDT | Updated 52 minutes ago

    10 Instagrammers To Follow If You Love Sporty Fashion

    Athleisure can't stop, won't stop trending.

    There's a reason the athleisure trend has exploded in popularity: people want convenience and comfort with style, and sporty fashion is the answer.

    "Styling is evolving to merge business casual and sportswear into one," Deirdre Clemente, a history professor at the University of Nevada, told Business Insider. "Durability of sportswear and the versatility of business casual — put those two things together, and who's not going to want to buy it?"

    But while there are plenty of brands that cater to this sporty aesthetic, sometimes you just want some real life inspo to inspire your next outfit. That's where Instagram comes in.

    The social media platform is a never-ending pool of #outfitgoals. You just need to know where to look. To help you out, we've rounded up 10 Instagrammers you should follow if you love sporty fashion.

    1. @adrianneho

    ❤️🐒🦈

    Who: Adrianne Ho, founder of Sweat The Style

    Where: Toronto

    Aesthetic: Edgy streetwear

    2. @thakgudi_mystyle

    Who: "Small Town Girl," fashion blogger

    Aesthetic: Laidback, cool girl vibes

    3. @catmeffan

    Who: Cat Meffan, fitness and travel blogger

    Where: U.K.

    Aesthetic: Comfy, chic yoga wear

    4. @uhmlady

    Who: "Lady Divine"

    Where: Edmonton

    Aesthetic: Fun and chic

    5. @yourgirlmax

    Who: Max Houde-Shulman, influencer at Hashtagpaid

    Where: Toronto

    Aesthetic: Cool girl streetstyle

    6. @sasha__wittenberg

    Who: Sasha, fashion and beauty YouTuber

    Where: Netherlands

    Aesthetic: Bold and trendy

    7. @tammyhembrow

    Who: Tammy Hembrow, fitness mentor

    Where: Australia

    Aesthetic: Kim K meets athleisure

    8. @vanessacesario_

    Who: Vanessa Cesario, creative director at Kastor & Pollux

    Where: Toronto

    Aesthetic: Cool and quirky

    9. @palomija

    Who: Paloma Elsesser, model

    Where: Los Angeles

    Aesthetic: Comfy cool

    10. @liliandikmans

    Who: Lilian Dikmans, model and Muay Thai fighter

    Where: Australia

    Aesthetic: Simple and casual

