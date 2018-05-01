10 Instagrammers To Follow If You Love Sporty Fashion

There's a reason the athleisure trend has exploded in popularity: people want convenience and comfort with style, and sporty fashion is the answer.

"Styling is evolving to merge business casual and sportswear into one," Deirdre Clemente, a history professor at the University of Nevada, told Business Insider. "Durability of sportswear and the versatility of business casual — put those two things together, and who's not going to want to buy it?"

But while there are plenty of brands that cater to this sporty aesthetic, sometimes you just want some real life inspo to inspire your next outfit. That's where Instagram comes in.

The social media platform is a never-ending pool of #outfitgoals. You just need to know where to look. To help you out, we've rounded up 10 Instagrammers you should follow if you love sporty fashion.

Who: Adrianne Ho, founder of Sweat The Style

Where: Toronto

Aesthetic: Edgy streetwear

Who: "Small Town Girl," fashion blogger

Aesthetic: Laidback, cool girl vibes

Who: Cat Meffan, fitness and travel blogger

Where: U.K.

Aesthetic: Comfy, chic yoga wear

Who: "Lady Divine"

Where: Edmonton

Aesthetic: Fun and chic

Who: Max Houde-Shulman, influencer at Hashtagpaid

Where: Toronto

Aesthetic: Cool girl streetstyle

Who: Sasha, fashion and beauty YouTuber

Where: Netherlands

Aesthetic: Bold and trendy

Who: Tammy Hembrow, fitness mentor

Where: Australia

Aesthetic: Kim K meets athleisure

Who: Vanessa Cesario, creative director at Kastor & Pollux

Where: Toronto

Aesthetic: Cool and quirky

Who: Paloma Elsesser, model

Where: Los Angeles

Aesthetic: Comfy cool

Who: Lilian Dikmans, model and Muay Thai fighter

Where: Australia

Aesthetic: Simple and casual

