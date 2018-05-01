10 Instagrammers To Follow If You Love Sporty Fashion

There's a reason the athleisure trend has exploded in popularity: people want convenience and comfort with style, and sporty fashion is the answer.
"Styling is evolving to merge business casual and sportswear into one," Deirdre Clemente, a history professor at the University of Nevada, told Business Insider. "Durability of sportswear and the versatility of business casual — put those two things together, and who's not going to want to buy it?"
But while there are plenty of brands that cater to this sporty aesthetic, sometimes you just want some real life inspo to inspire your next outfit. That's where Instagram comes in.
The social media platform is a never-ending pool of #outfitgoals. You just need to know where to look. To help you out, we've rounded up 10 Instagrammers you should follow if you love sporty fashion.
1. @adrianneho
Who: Adrianne Ho, founder of Sweat The Style
Where: Toronto
Aesthetic: Edgy streetwear
2. @thakgudi_mystyle
Who: "Small Town Girl," fashion blogger
Aesthetic: Laidback, cool girl vibes
3. @catmeffan
Who: Cat Meffan, fitness and travel blogger
Where: U.K.
Aesthetic: Comfy, chic yoga wear
4. @uhmlady
Who: "Lady Divine"
Where: Edmonton
Aesthetic: Fun and chic
5. @yourgirlmax
Who: Max Houde-Shulman, influencer at Hashtagpaid
Where: Toronto
Aesthetic: Cool girl streetstyle
6. @sasha__wittenberg
Who: Sasha, fashion and beauty YouTuber
Where: Netherlands
Aesthetic: Bold and trendy
7. @tammyhembrow
Who: Tammy Hembrow, fitness mentor
Where: Australia
Aesthetic: Kim K meets athleisure
8. @vanessacesario_
Who: Vanessa Cesario, creative director at Kastor & Pollux
Where: Toronto
Aesthetic: Cool and quirky
9. @palomija
Who: Paloma Elsesser, model
Where: Los Angeles
Aesthetic: Comfy cool
10. @liliandikmans
Who: Lilian Dikmans, model and Muay Thai fighter
Where: Australia
Aesthetic: Simple and casual
