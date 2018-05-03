It just might be the most Canadian music video of all time (don't @ us), and it stars two Canadian sweethearts, Céline Dion and Ryan Reynolds.

The Quebec chanteuse released her new single and the video for "Ashes" today on "Good Morning America," and it's the perfect fusion of Canadiana. The song is from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie, "Deadpool 2."

Picture this: Dion, singing her heart out in a massive theatre (that is curiously empty — clearly, the director hasn't been to one of her Vegas shows), and Reynolds, as Deadpool, doing an interpretive dance, a mash-up of "Black Swan" meets "Magic Mike" (without the tutus or impressive pecs).

But you don't want us to spoil it for you. Watch the video below: