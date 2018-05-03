ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Brooklyn author named Eddie Joyce has found himself on the receiving end of harsh online criticism — meant for a Newfoundland politician of the same name.

The Canadian Eddie Joyce is a former cabinet minister currently under investigation for allegations of bullying from other members of the provincial house of assembly.

That Joyce does not have a Twitter account, and many people have directed their anger over the past week at his American counterpart.

It looks like Eddie Joyce, the Canadian politician who is not me, is really pissing some people off. https://t.co/3UApFQBAII — Eddie Joyce (@eddiejjoyce) April 27, 2018

The Brooklyn Joyce quoted one angry user with the comment, "A glimpse into the life of Eddie Joyce, a Canadian politician who is not me.''

The American Joyce goes by the handle (at)eddiejjoyce, and his avatar includes the New York skyline.

Those clues didn't stop Newfoundland and Labrador's engaged residents from letting the man behind the handle know how they feel about the political performance of the other Joyce, who has been dropped from cabinet and the Liberal caucus.

"Eddie, are you even competent enough to sit as an independent? You made absolutely no sense at all!! You poor soul. Please resign altogether,'' wrote Craig Moore.

Another user quipped "Dear Eddie J, Repeat after me: Do you want fries with that ? Ok, now you try.''

I don't know anything about Canadian politics but he sure elicits strong reactions. Author Eddie Joyce

But that Joyce — a former lawyer whose first novel, "Small Mercies," was released in 2015 — is taking the mix-up in stride.

In a conversation with one apologetic Twitter user, the American Joyce said he hasn't minded watching the distant political circus unfold.

"It's been interesting to follow his trial and tribulations from afar. I don't know anything about Canadian politics but he sure elicits strong reactions," he wrote.

The American Joyce told reporters this week that he's been receiving mysterious messages meant for politician Joyce for years — including a thank you for bringing a bucket of chicken to an event. The past week's scandal has warranted the most engagement yet.

Still, the Brooklyn Joyce isn't phased, joking on Twitter: "Adding Newfoundland to the next book tour."

