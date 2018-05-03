Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Mom Is Sure To Love

Whether they admit it or not, many moms expect to be showered with love and appreciation on Mother's Day. But while flowers, "mom" mugs and cards are the typical go-to presents, we know the mom or mother figure in your life deserves something that took a little more thought.

That's why we've rounded up 20 sweet Mother's Day gifts your mom is sure to love. And the best part is they're all under $50.

1. Matcha tea gift set

Buy it here: Amazon, $49.91

2. Boca vase

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $48.85

3. Power gemstone studs

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $45

4. A Game of Thrones 4-Book Boxed Set

Buy it here: Amazon, $49.95

5. Talula Marissa sun hat

Buy it here: Aritzia, $30

6. 4-piece travel set

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $45

7. Urbanista Ibiza in-ear headphones

Buy it here: Best Buy, $49.99

8. Duchess Bake Shop: French-Inspired Recipes

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $31.35

9. Oster personal blender

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $49.99

10. Makeup bags

Buy it here: Etsy, $10.65

11. Space mom art print

Society6

Buy it here: Society6, $15.99+

12. Cassidy apron

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $43.71

13. Natural perfume collection

Buy it here: Saje, $44.95

14. Sandbanks scarf

Buy it here: Roots, $30

15. Wine Life: A Snarky Adult Colouring Book

Buy it here: Amazon, $11.73

16. Faux leather jacket

Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

17. Mom's recipe box

Buy it here: Etsy, $39.85+

18. Pineapple duffle bag

Buy it here: Society6, $50

19. Personal handwritten bracelet

Buy it here: Etsy, $37.19+

20. Productivity planner

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34

