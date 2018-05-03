EDITION
    • LIVING
    05/03/2018 16:13 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Mom Is Sure To Love

    These sweet ideas will brighten her day.

    Eva Katalin Kondoros

    Whether they admit it or not, many moms expect to be showered with love and appreciation on Mother's Day. But while flowers, "mom" mugs and cards are the typical go-to presents, we know the mom or mother figure in your life deserves something that took a little more thought.

    That's why we've rounded up 20 sweet Mother's Day gifts your mom is sure to love. And the best part is they're all under $50.

    1. Matcha tea gift set

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $49.91

    2. Boca vase

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $48.85

    3. Power gemstone studs

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $45

    4. A Game of Thrones 4-Book Boxed Set

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $49.95

    5. Talula Marissa sun hat

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $30

    6. 4-piece travel set

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $45

    7. Urbanista Ibiza in-ear headphones

    Best Buy

    Buy it here: Best Buy, $49.99

    8. Duchess Bake Shop: French-Inspired Recipes

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $31.35

    9. Oster personal blender

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $49.99

    10. Makeup bags

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $10.65

    11. Space mom art print

    Society6

    Buy it here: Society6, $15.99+

    12. Cassidy apron

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $43.71

    13. Natural perfume collection

    Saje

    Buy it here: Saje, $44.95

    14. Sandbanks scarf

    Roots

    Buy it here: Roots, $30

    15. Wine Life: A Snarky Adult Colouring Book

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $11.73

    16. Faux leather jacket

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

    17. Mom's recipe box

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $39.85+

    18. Pineapple duffle bag

    Society6

    Buy it here: Society6, $50

    19. Personal handwritten bracelet

    Etsy
    OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    Buy it here: Etsy, $37.19+

    20. Productivity planner

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $34

    MORE:great mothers day giftsLivingmother's day ideasMother’s Day Gifts under $50mothers day gift ideasmothers day giftsmothers day presents