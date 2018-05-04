TORONTO — Powerful winds are wreaking havoc in southern and central Ontario, leaving more than 195,000 people without power, forcing the suspension of flight operations and claiming the life of at least one person.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 110 km/h have been observed in the wake of a cold front moving across the province.

Police west of Toronto say a man was killed while working to clear trees in Milton Friday evening.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Foster with Halton regional police says a tree fell on two men, killing one and sending the other to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Pearson International Airport showed numerous delays and cancellations before a "ground stop" went into effect due to the extreme winds.

Hydro One says all available crews are responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Rough start to the weekend for whoever owns this car #ONStorm #WindStorm pic.twitter.com/lARfb0U24j — Buckeye Fal (@buckeye_fal) May 4, 2018

Police say they are responding to many calls of downed wires, poles and trees, resulting in multiple road closures.

Peel regional police say a tree came frighteningly close to striking a school bus in Mississauga.

Police say 72 children between the ages of seven and 10 were on the bus at the time, but there were no reports of injuries.