Ping Kuen Shum retired on Saturday, April 28.

It was his birthday.

And the day he won $2 million.

The Vancouver man was celebrating his retirement on that already-fateful day when he decided to buy a BC/49 ticket at a convenience store in Richmond, B.C., according to the BCLC.

'I have worked hard for so many years'

Later that night, he learned that his ticket matched every single one of the prize's six numbers, which scored him the entire $2-million jackpot. The odds of that happening are one in 13,983,816, according to the corporation.

"It's unbelievable that all three events happened on the same day," Shum, who plans to celebrate his win with a trip to China, said in a BCLC release.

"I have worked hard for so many years and I'm looking forward to sharing this fortune with my family."

Shum's hat trick has already made it across the pond, with outlets like the BBC and Sky News picking up his lucky story.

