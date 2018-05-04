Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Is Here!

The royal wedding is finally here! Follow along for live updates here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married today at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and the festivities have already begun. Markle, 36, was chaperoned by her mother, Doria Ragland, from Cliveden House Hotel, where they spent the previous night, in a car to the chapel, where they were met by Markle's bridesmaids and page boys.

Meghan Markle leaves the Cliveden House Hotel, for her wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to Prince Harry in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle's wedding dress is designed by British designer, Clare Waight Keller, who is the artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy. Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney's two boys, John and Brian Mulroney, carried Markle's veil as she entered the chapel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.

Throngs of royal fans have crammed the streets of Windsor to watch wedding guests, not to mention the Royal Family, arrive at the chapel. Already Oprah Winfrey, actor Idris Elba, singer James Blunt, Amal and George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, actor Tom Hardy, tennis champ Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, the cast of "Suits," and more have arrived.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

This morning, Buckingham Palace revealed that Harry and Markle will be granted the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their marriage.

The couple will marry in front of 600 guests, plus 2,640 members of the public who were invited to watch on the grounds of Windsor Castle, not to mention the thousands on the streets and the probably millions who will be watching them say their "I dos" on their TVs and computer screens.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After her father, Thomas Markle, bowed out of attending the wedding earlier this week, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Charles will walk her down the aisle.

The church is filled with flowers provided by florist Philippa Craddock and the Crown Estate gardeners, including Princess Diana's favourites, white garden roses, branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam, as well as peonies and foxgloves.

After the hour-long ceremony, the newlyweds will depart the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry's charities gathered in the Cloister.

The couple will then ride in an open-top Ascot Landau royal carriage, which will take them along the Long Walk to St George's Hall for the afternoon reception.

As Harry's communications secretary previously noted, the procession will be the royal couple's "chance to express their gratitude for the goodwill and warm wishes they have received from all quarters in the months since their engagement."

Harry and Markle, along with their guests, will then head to Frogmore House, where the couple had their official engagement portraits taken, for the evening reception. It's likely here will they will be able to feast on the wedding cake, created by London-based baker, Claire Ptak.

The multi-layer lemon sponge cake has been drizzled with elderflower syrup, and features an Amalfi lemon curd and a Swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower.

Harry and Markle's engagement was announced in November, and the couple made their first joint appearance as future husband and wife on Nov. 27 in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The couple first met in London in July 2016. This will be Markle's second marriage and Harry's first.

