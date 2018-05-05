Some athletes have their rituals and oddball superstitions. And occasionally those habits leave people scratching their heads.

Case in point: the Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand won't stop licking his opponents this playoff season.

The Canadian licked Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan Callahan during their game on Friday night.

Brad Marchand gives Ryan Callahan a lick pic.twitter.com/b2th9vdOwO — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2018

Callahan wasn't impressed with the move, comparing it to a player spitting in another's face.

"It's unfortunate that he goes that low to do that, but doesn't take us off our game," he said after the game.

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Maple Leaf? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UFO1UFVO7Y — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

During the first playoff round, Marchand also licked Toronto Maple Leafs centre Leo Komarov.

"What is it about Komarov that makes you want to cuddle with him?" a reporter asked Marchand at the time.

"He keeps trying to get close to me," Marchand said. "So I don't know if he has a thing for me or what. But he's cute."

What is it about Komarov that makes you want to cuddle with him?



Brad Marchand: "He's cute." pic.twitter.com/bZ4hJgNIq4 — Mark Dunphy (@m_b_dunphy) April 13, 2018

After Marchand licked Komarov, there were initial reports that the NHL had politely asked the Bruins to please stop licking people. Both the Bruins and the league disputed those rumours.

But the NHL is actually stepping in now, according to ESPN.

Nothing in the NHL rulebook actually prohibits licking an opponent, but the league said it will tell the Bruins that Marchand needs to stop.

"We don't expect it to happen again," Bill Daly, the NHL's deputy commissioner, said.

The Bruins have at least one more game in the playoffs. Only time will tell if Marchand gets more licks in.