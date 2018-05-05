EDITION
    05/05/2018 12:52 EDT

    Simon Drouin Faces 87 Charges For Alleged Sex Crimes Against 70 Teens

    The crimes took place over a five-year period.

    • Canadian Press

    SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A Quebec man has been arraigned on 87 charges arising from alleged sex crimes involving some 70 male adolescents over a five-year period.

    The charges laid against Simon Drouin on Friday include sexual assault, sexual contact, child luring and possession and production of child pornography.

    The incidents allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2015.

    Surete du Quebec

    Quebec provincial police allege Drouin, 33, would solicit adolescents on social media and dating sites and that his exchanges with the youth became more explicit and of a sexual nature.

    Police say Drouin met in person with an unspecified number of his alleged victims.

    He was arrested in Mont-Tremblant on Thursday.

    The alleged victims come from Montreal and the Laurentians and Monteregie regions north and south of Montreal.

    Drouin is expected to return to court Monday.

    • Canadian Press
