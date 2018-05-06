EDITION
    • PARENTS
    05/07/2018 09:40 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Spring And Summer Maternity And Nursing Fashion To Make You Feel Like A Queen

    Growing a baby never looked so good.

    becon/Getty Images

    There's a lot to love about the warmer weather, but when you're pregnant there's an added bonus: all the adorable maternity clothes that finally let you breathe.

    Gone are the restrictive jeans that can barely contain your taco lunch, let alone your growing womb. Banished are the jackets whose buttons are threatening to pop before you do. Get out of our lives, sweaters we've been drenching with pregnancy sweat since February.

    Sun's out, buns out!

    Now, we're not saying you're going to look exactly as good as Beyonce's record-breaking maternity photos once you slip into a flowery dress ... but we're not saying it's not possible.

    We rounded up some of our favourite maternity looks for spring to help you look and feel as good as you possibly can while growing another human inside your own body. And because breastfeeding mamas deserve to look amazing, too, we added a few bonus nursing tops that will help you feel like a queen while you whip your boobs out in public.

    1. Jessica Simpson ruffled maternity maxi dress

    Motherhood

    Costs: $99.98

    Get it at: Motherhood

    2. Britney nursing tank

    Milkface

    Costs: $69

    Get it at: Milkface Nursingwear

    3. Maternity short sleeve t-shirt dress

    Gap

    Costs: $69.95

    Get it at: Gap

    4. ASOS Design maternity off shoulder mini sundress

    ASOS

    Costs: $52.08

    Get it at: ASOS

    5. Lemon print dress

    Ella Bella Maternity & Nursing Boutique

    Costs: $89.99

    Get it at: Ella Bella Maternity & Nursing Boutique

    6. Mama 2-pack nursing tops

    H&M

    Costs: $34.99

    Get it at: H&M

    7. Maternity dress with criss cross detail

    Thyme Maternity

    Costs: $49.99

    Get it at: Thyme Maternity

    8. Nursing top Mia geometric print

    Momzelle

    Costs: $35.00

    Get it at: Momzelle

    9. The Knox jumper

    Hatch

    Costs: $288US

    Get it at: Hatch

    10. Maternity twist-front bandeau tankini

    Old Navy

    Costs: $34.94

    Get it at: Old Navy

    11. Papillon a-line rose print dress

    Posh Mommy

    Costs: $89.99

    Get it at: Posh Mommy

    12. Boob polka T-shirt

    Hazelnut and Rose

    Costs: $69

    Get it at: Hazelnut and Rose

    13. Topshop maternity ditsy floral print shirt

    The Bay

    Costs: $60

    Get it at: The Bay

    14. Mama shirt dress

    H&M

    Costs: $22.99

    Get it at: H&M

    15. Maternity denim overalls

    Gap

    Costs: $89.95

    Get it at: Gap

