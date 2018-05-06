There's a lot to love about the warmer weather, but when you're pregnant there's an added bonus: all the adorable maternity clothes that finally let you breathe.

Gone are the restrictive jeans that can barely contain your taco lunch, let alone your growing womb. Banished are the jackets whose buttons are threatening to pop before you do. Get out of our lives, sweaters we've been drenching with pregnancy sweat since February.

Sun's out, buns out!

Now, we're not saying you're going to look exactly as good as Beyonce's record-breaking maternity photos once you slip into a flowery dress ... but we're not saying it's not possible.

We rounded up some of our favourite maternity looks for spring to help you look and feel as good as you possibly can while growing another human inside your own body. And because breastfeeding mamas deserve to look amazing, too, we added a few bonus nursing tops that will help you feel like a queen while you whip your boobs out in public.

1. Jessica Simpson ruffled maternity maxi dress

Costs: $99.98

Get it at: Motherhood

2. Britney nursing tank

Costs: $69

Get it at: Milkface Nursingwear

3. Maternity short sleeve t-shirt dress

Costs: $69.95

Get it at: Gap

4. ASOS Design maternity off shoulder mini sundress

Costs: $52.08

Get it at: ASOS

5. Lemon print dress

Costs: $89.99

Get it at: Ella Bella Maternity & Nursing Boutique

6. Mama 2-pack nursing tops

Costs: $34.99

Get it at: H&M

7. Maternity dress with criss cross detail

Costs: $49.99

Get it at: Thyme Maternity

8. Nursing top Mia geometric print

Costs: $35.00

Get it at: Momzelle

9. The Knox jumper

Costs: $288US

Get it at: Hatch

10. Maternity twist-front bandeau tankini

Costs: $34.94

Get it at: Old Navy

11. Papillon a-line rose print dress

Costs: $89.99

Get it at: Posh Mommy

12. Boob polka T-shirt

Costs: $69

Get it at: Hazelnut and Rose

13. Topshop maternity ditsy floral print shirt

Costs: $60

Get it at: The Bay

14. Mama shirt dress

Costs: $22.99

Get it at: H&M

15. Maternity denim overalls

Costs: $89.95

Get it at: Gap

