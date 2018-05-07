When we think of summer, we inevitably think of family fun—and our imaginations start running wild with excitement. The memories, the adventures, the photographs! There's so much to look forward to, so why not start planning for it right this instant? With a collection of new and limited-time experiences, you can be sure one Incredible Summer awaits you, and the whole family, at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.



Make lasting memories with your family this summer at Walt Disney World. With more than 25 uniquely themed Resort hotels, there are accommodations and special offers at the Walt Disney World Resort for almost every family's needs and budget.