EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/07/2018 13:58 EDT | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Filmmaker Joshua Ferguson Receives Non-Binary Ontario Birth Certificate After Legal Battle

    They initially applied to change the sex designation on their birth registration in 2017.

    • Canadian Press
    Joshua Ferguson/Twitter
    Filmmaker Joshua Ferguson has been issued a non-binary Ontario birth certificate.

    An Ontario-born filmmaker has been issued a non-binary birth certificate after a year-long legal battle with the provincial government.

    Joshua Ferguson, who identifies as neither a man nor a woman and uses the gender-neutral pronoun "they", says receiving a birth certificate that accurately represents their gender was a hard-fought victory.

    Ferguson initially applied to Service Ontario to change the sex designation on their birth registration to non-binary in 2017 and later filed a human rights complaint, prompting a policy change.

    Joshua Ferguson/Twitter
    Joshua Ferguson identifies as neither a man nor a woman and uses the gender-neutral pronoun "they."

    People can now choose between "M" for male, "F" for female and "X" for non-binary.

    They can also opt not to display a sex designation on the birth certificate at all.

    Ferguson says the policy makes it clear that non-binary people exist.

    "I'm feeling good to finally have a birth certificate that correctly displays who I am," Ferguson said. "I feel so relieved on a deeper level... I know this policy will save lives."

    Also On HuffPost:

    • Canadian Press
    MORE:Birth Certificate ontariojoshua fergusonNewsnon-binaryService Ontario