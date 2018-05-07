20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Still Very Sweet

Mother's Day is one of those holidays that always creeps up so fast. Once May hits, you figure you still have a few weeks to get a gift and then, wham! It's here before you know it.
That's why we've rounded up 20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts to help you out. These ideas are so sweet, your mom (or the mother figure in your life) will have no idea you did some impromptu shopping.
1. Lotus ultrasonic diffuser
Buy it here: Chapter/Indigo, $79.95
2. Sweet indulgence tea set
Buy it here: David's Tea, $26
3. "The Crown" Season 1
Buy it here: Amazon, $21.99
4. Mini waffle maker
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $22
5. Jeruria Keds
Buy it here: Globo Shoes, $59.99
6. Every Note Played by Lisa Genova
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.79
7. Asarewien sunglasses
Buy it here: Aldo, $50
8. Printed kimono robe
Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $94
9. Lavender leisure body care kit
Buy it here: Saje, $21.95
10. Raffia Minaudière bag
Buy it here: Zara, $49.90
11. Hyba cropped kimono popover
Buy it here: Reitmans, $34.99
12. The Five-Minute Journal
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $26.95
13. Stemless wine glass
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18
14. Lisa scarf
Buy it here: Roots, $38
15. Passport holder
Buy it here: Anthropologie, $61.87
16. Chocolate gift set
Buy it here: Purdys Chocolatier, $30
17. Macramé hanging wall planter
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $49
18. Keiman blazer
Buy it here: Aritzia, $185
19. Tatcha moisturizer and cleanser duo
Buy it here: Sephora, $25
20. "This Is Us" Season 1
Buy it here: Amazon, $23.47
