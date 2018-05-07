20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Still Very Sweet

Mother's Day is one of those holidays that always creeps up so fast. Once May hits, you figure you still have a few weeks to get a gift and then, wham! It's here before you know it.

That's why we've rounded up 20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts to help you out. These ideas are so sweet, your mom (or the mother figure in your life) will have no idea you did some impromptu shopping.

1. Lotus ultrasonic diffuser

Buy it here: Chapter/Indigo, $79.95

2. Sweet indulgence tea set

Buy it here: David's Tea, $26

3. "The Crown" Season 1

Buy it here: Amazon, $21.99

4. Mini waffle maker

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $22

5. Jeruria Keds

Buy it here: Globo Shoes, $59.99

6. Every Note Played by Lisa Genova

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.79

7. Asarewien sunglasses

Buy it here: Aldo, $50

8. Printed kimono robe

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $94

9. Lavender leisure body care kit

Buy it here: Saje, $21.95

10. Raffia Minaudière bag

Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

11. Hyba cropped kimono popover

Reitmans

Buy it here: Reitmans, $34.99

12. The Five-Minute Journal

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $26.95

13. Stemless wine glass

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18

14. Lisa scarf

Buy it here: Roots, $38

15. Passport holder

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $61.87

16. Chocolate gift set

Buy it here: Purdys Chocolatier, $30

17. Macramé hanging wall planter

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $49

18. Keiman blazer

Buy it here: Aritzia, $185

19. Tatcha moisturizer and cleanser duo

Buy it here: Sephora, $25

20. "This Is Us" Season 1

Buy it here: Amazon, $23.47

