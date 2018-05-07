EDITION
    • PARENTS
    05/07/2018 17:04 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Still Very Sweet

    She'll never know these ideas were impromptu.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Mother's Day is one of those holidays that always creeps up so fast. Once May hits, you figure you still have a few weeks to get a gift and then, wham! It's here before you know it.

    That's why we've rounded up 20 last-minute Mother's Day gifts to help you out. These ideas are so sweet, your mom (or the mother figure in your life) will have no idea you did some impromptu shopping.

    1. Lotus ultrasonic diffuser

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapter/Indigo, $79.95

    2. Sweet indulgence tea set

    David's Tea

    Buy it here: David's Tea, $26

    3. "The Crown" Season 1

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $21.99

    4. Mini waffle maker

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $22

    5. Jeruria Keds

    Globo Shoes

    Buy it here: Globo Shoes, $59.99

    6. Every Note Played by Lisa Genova

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $19.79

    7. Asarewien sunglasses

    Aldo

    Buy it here: Aldo, $50

    8. Printed kimono robe

    Hudson's Bay

    Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $94

    9. Lavender leisure body care kit

    Saje

    Buy it here: Saje, $21.95

    10. Raffia Minaudière bag

    Zara

    Buy it here: Zara, $49.90

    11. Hyba cropped kimono popover

    Reitmans

    Buy it here: Reitmans, $34.99

    12. The Five-Minute Journal

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $26.95

    13. Stemless wine glass

    Indigo

    Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $18

    14. Lisa scarf

    Roots

    Buy it here: Roots, $38

    15. Passport holder

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $61.87

    16. Chocolate gift set

    Purdys Chocolatier

    Buy it here: Purdys Chocolatier, $30

    17. Macramé hanging wall planter

    Urban Outfitters

    Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $49

    18. Keiman blazer

    Aritzia

    Buy it here: Aritzia, $185

    19. Tatcha moisturizer and cleanser duo

    Sephora

    Buy it here: Sephora, $25

    20. "This Is Us" Season 1

    Amazon

    Buy it here: Amazon, $23.47

