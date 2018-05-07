For the fashion-obsessed, the Met Gala is like Christmas in May. And this year, the fashion was a bounty of gift after gift after outrageously lavish gift.

These year's theme for The Costume Institute Benefit (a.k.a. the Met Gala because it's held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City), was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." And the multitude of A-list celebrities who graced its red carpet spared no expense to bring the dramatic theme to life on Monday night's red carpet.

The extravaganza was co-chaired by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Madonna was confirmed to perform at the event - fitting, no? We could go on but you probably just want to see all the exquisite looks, so without further ado ... Merry Christmas, style lovers!

Rihanna Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Katy Perry John Shearer via Getty Images

George Clooney and Amal Clooney Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Amal Clooney Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Donatella Versace Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Ariana Grande John Shearer via Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kate Moss Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Kate Upton Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Claire Danes Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Ruby Rose John Shearer via Getty Images

2 Chainz Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Rooney Mara Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Donald Glover Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Frances McDormand John Shearer via Getty Images

Emma Stone Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images

Amber Heard Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Uma Thurman ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Kerry Washington Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Bella Hadid Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Sarah Jessica Parker Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

Designer Jeremy Scott and Cardi B Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Solange Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Letitia Wright and John Boyega Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Zendaya Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Cindy Crawford Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Lena Waithe Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Janelle Monae Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Diane Kruger HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images

Selena Gomez Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Olivier Rousteing Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Blake Lively Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jean-Paul Gaultier and Madonna ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images

Darren Criss Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Deepika Padukone HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Amber Valetta HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Lana del Rey Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Jared Leto Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Frazer Harrison via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lily Aldridge attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gabrielle Union Sean Zanni via Getty Images

The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala Andrew Toth via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Recording artist Mary J. Blige attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Paris Jackson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala Andrew Toth via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actress Ruth Negga (wearing Louis Vuitton) attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala Andrew Toth via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actor Daniel Kaluuya attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Issa Rae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo Andrew Toth via Getty Images

The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala Andrew Toth via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actress Amanda Seyfried (wearing Prada) attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

Brooke Shields Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

