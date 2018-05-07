EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    05/07/2018 20:21 EDT | Updated 1 minute ago

    Met Gala 2018 Photos: Celebs Shine In Celestial Style For 'Heavenly Bodies' Theme

    Shine bright like a diamond-encrusted rosary.

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    Rihanna arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute.

    For the fashion-obsessed, the Met Gala is like Christmas in May. And this year, the fashion was a bounty of gift after gift after outrageously lavish gift.

    These year's theme for The Costume Institute Benefit (a.k.a. the Met Gala because it's held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City), was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." And the multitude of A-list celebrities who graced its red carpet spared no expense to bring the dramatic theme to life on Monday night's red carpet.

    The extravaganza was co-chaired by Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Madonna was confirmed to perform at the event - fitting, no? We could go on but you probably just want to see all the exquisite looks, so without further ado ... Merry Christmas, style lovers!

    • Rihanna
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
       Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.  
    • Katy Perry
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • George Clooney and Amal Clooney
      Sean Zanni via Getty Images
       
    • Amal Clooney
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
    • Donatella Versace
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Ariana Grande
      John Shearer via Getty Images
       
    • Evan Rachel Wood
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Kate Moss
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
       
    • Kate Upton
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Shailene Woodley
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Tracee Ellis Ross
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    • Anne Hathaway
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    • Claire Danes
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    • Ruby Rose
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • 2 Chainz
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    • Rooney Mara
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    • Michael B. Jordan
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Donald Glover
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    • Frances McDormand
      John Shearer via Getty Images
    • Emma Stone
      Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images
    • Amber Heard
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    • Uma Thurman
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    • Kerry Washington
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lily Aldridge
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    • Mindy Kaling
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
    • Kendall Jenner
      Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
    • Bella Hadid
      Carlo Allegri / Reuters
       
    • Sarah Jessica Parker
      Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
       
    • Designer Jeremy Scott and Cardi B
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
       
    • Nicki Minaj
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
       
    • Kim Kardashian
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Solange
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
    • Cara Delevingne
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
       
    • Letitia Wright and John Boyega
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Tessa Thompson
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
       
    • Zendaya
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Gisele Bundchen
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Cindy Crawford
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Lena Waithe
      Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Janelle Monae
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
       
    • Kylie Jenner
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
       
    • Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
       
    • Lewis Hamilton
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
       
    • Diane Kruger
      HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
       
    • Selena Gomez
      Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Gigi Hadid
      Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Jennifer Lopez and Olivier Rousteing
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
    • Blake Lively
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
       
    • Jean-Paul Gaultier and Madonna
      ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
       
    • Hailee Steinfeld
      HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
    • Darren Criss
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
       
    • Deepika Padukone
      HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
       
    • Emily Ratajkowski
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
       
    • Amber Valetta
      HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
       
    • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
       
    • Lana del Rey
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Jared Leto
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
      Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
       
    • Priyanka Chopra
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
       
    • Jennifer Connelly
      Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
       
    • Winnie Harlow
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lily Aldridge attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
    • Gabrielle Union
      Sean Zanni via Getty Images
       
    • The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala
      Andrew Toth via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Recording artist Mary J. Blige attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)
    • Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails
      Kevin Mazur/MG18 via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Paris Jackson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
    • The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala
      Andrew Toth via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actress Ruth Negga (wearing Louis Vuitton) attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)
    • The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala
      Andrew Toth via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actor Daniel Kaluuya attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)
    • Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Issa Rae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
    • Cynthia Erivo
      Andrew Toth via Getty Images
       
    • The Mark Hotel Celebrates the 2018 Met Gala
      Andrew Toth via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Actress Amanda Seyfried (wearing Prada) attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)
    • Brooke Shields
      Mike Coppola/MG18 via Getty Images
       
    • Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
      Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
      NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

    Watch: All the stars at the Met Gala 2018

    MORE:amal clooneycelebrity fashiondonatella versacelivingmet galamet gala 2018met gala 2018 photosmet gala best dressedred carpet photosrihannaStyle