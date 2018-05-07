There's spring...and then there's Montreal Digital Spring, immersive, high-tech and completely entertaining. In a city renowned for its fests, this one is a can't-miss event!

Between March 21–June 21, 2018, the most innovative in the digital sphere will descend, offering up top-of-the-line installations, performances and spaces. And the fifth edition of Montreal Digital Spring is as collaborative as ever, with international artists, producers, broadcasters, and local arts and culture organizations working side by side to showcase the most exciting happenings in the field. What's more, many of the activities and events are 100 per cent free.

We've rounded up just a few of the exciting installations and events to check out this spring; welcome to the ultimate celebration of digital creativity!

Located in the downtown core, Quartier des Spectacles is a one-kilometre stretch of incredible installations, festivals, museums, cultural centres and more. There's always something happening throughout the year in this hub, from popular ticketed events to festival installations—like this year's Space Monkey and 21 Digital Swings—that you can check out even if you're just passing through. Take a walking tour or download the app for your phone, and you won't miss a thing!

Science nerds, this one's for you. From June 8-10, the whole family can take part in three days packed with over 100 free outdoor activities. Discover events developed by science and technology enthusiasts, plus lectures and shows, workshops and experiments, demonstrations, and so much more.

Explore a magical universe projected upon the most sublime canvas imaginable: Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica. Light, music and architectural grandeur come together in this stunning installation, which begins with a path of lights, revealing the Basilica's wealth of exquisite works, and ends at the heart of this exquisite setting.

World-renowned speakers, interactive exhibits, collaborative workshops, and a collective experience make up C2MTL, an immersive three-day conference uniting international businesspeople with the goal of exploring innovative solutions for contemporary challenges.

A festival within a festival, the ninth edition of Chromatic Festival is a celebration of the arts and Montreal creativity. Art installations, workshops, family activities... it's all here for you to discover.

Last year, Montreal Digital Spring brought together more than 700,000 people who participated in over 300 digital activities. This spring in Montreal, innovation and digital art will once again flourish for locals and visitors alike. Take your pick of inspiring events and immerse yourself in the future!