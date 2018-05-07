You don't have to be a Winnipeg Jets fan to appreciate this video — it's that good.

The Winnipeg Bhangra Club performed a remix of an already-popular Jets fan anthem and the result is even more joyful than the original.

In the video, the dance group turns "Winnipeg Vs. Everybody," a hip-hop number we imagine fans play in their cars on the way to a game, into a rollicking bhangra tune that, if played at a game, would make it hard for most fans to stay in their seats.

While the dancers, decked out in their hometown hockey team's jerseys, are clearly buoyed by their pride in the Jets — the team is edging closer to making their first-ever conference final — they're also just having a fantastic time.

You can watch the whole performance above.

Also on HuffPost: