EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    05/08/2018 10:13 EDT | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Giraffe Kills Filmmaker In Accident At Glen Afric Farm In South Africa

    Carlos Carvalho was flown to a Johannesburg hospital and died of his injuries that night.

    CallaCrew/Facebook
    Filming agency CallaCrew remembered filmmaker Carlos Carvalho on its Facebook page last week.

    JOHANNESBURG — A giraffe has killed a South African filmmaker who was on assignment at a wildlife facility northwest of Johannesburg.

    Filming agency CallaCrew says Carlos Carvalho was filming a feature on Wednesday at the Glen Afric farm in Broederstroom when he "had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set."

    The agency says Carvalho was flown to a Johannesburg hospital and died there of injuries that night.

    South African media say Carvalho was near the giraffe when it swung its neck and knocked him over.

    The Glen Afric website promises tourists that "you can get up close and personal to a number of our resident wildlife."

    The British television series "Wild at Heart" was filmed at Glen Afric, which invites visitors to tour the area where filming occurred.

    MORE:carlos carvalhogiraffe kills filmmakergiraffe kills manglen afric farm