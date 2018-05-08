EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE
    05/08/2018 10:44 EDT | Updated 58 minutes ago

    People Are Here For Lena Waithe's Met Gala 2018 Pride Fashion Statement

    🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

    Most celebs adhered to last night's Met Gala 2018 theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" by sporting crosses, or references to the Virgin Mary and works of art displayed in the Sistine Chapel. Rihanna even held court as a bedazzled bishop.

    But Lena Waithe went a different — and arguably much more powerful — route. The "Master of None" actress, who is openly gay, attended the Met Gala wearing a rainbow flag as a cape over a black suit. The symbolism is clear: Here is a queer, black woman waving her pride flag at an event that's celebrating an institution, the Catholic church, which historically has a problematic relationship with the LGBTQ community.

    "Tonight, this cape is not imaginary, it's rainbow-coloured," Waithe told Vogue, referring to her Emmys speech in which she talked about wearing imaginary capes. "And we got the black and brown, you know. I'm reppin' my community, and I want everybody to know that you can be whoever you are, and be completely proud, and be doin' it, so ... Wear the damn cape."

    And the response was moving.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:lena waithelena waithe met galalena waithe met gala 2018lena waithe met gala capelena waithe met gala outfitlena waithe met gala pride capelivingStyle