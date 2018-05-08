Most celebs adhered to last night's Met Gala 2018 theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" by sporting crosses, or references to the Virgin Mary and works of art displayed in the Sistine Chapel. Rihanna even held court as a bedazzled bishop.

But Lena Waithe went a different — and arguably much more powerful — route. The "Master of None" actress, who is openly gay, attended the Met Gala wearing a rainbow flag as a cape over a black suit. The symbolism is clear: Here is a queer, black woman waving her pride flag at an event that's celebrating an institution, the Catholic church, which historically has a problematic relationship with the LGBTQ community.

"Tonight, this cape is not imaginary, it's rainbow-coloured," Waithe told Vogue, referring to her Emmys speech in which she talked about wearing imaginary capes. "And we got the black and brown, you know. I'm reppin' my community, and I want everybody to know that you can be whoever you are, and be completely proud, and be doin' it, so ... Wear the damn cape."

Heard y'all were looking for me? pic.twitter.com/1o49tCltGg — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) May 8, 2018

And the response was moving.

LENA WAITHE WEARING A PRIDE FLAG TO A CATHOLIC THEMED EVENT... A QUEER ICON #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UuE1Asl0sc — Dylan (@scholaurship) May 7, 2018

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) May 8, 2018

Girl you've been found, In your glory... that is just everything! — Victoria Bert (@VictoriaBNYC) May 8, 2018

Thank you for this! — Jason (Black Panther 2) 🌈 (@RoseIsotope) May 8, 2018

#metgala: the theme is religion

Lena Waithe: ok hold my rainbow flag pic.twitter.com/6nkPKlsUsK — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) May 7, 2018

I love that @LenaWaithe used fashion to speak her truth on a night whose theme belongs to a religion that excludes LGBTQ people. I'm sure it will be controversial, but I think it was brilliant. -H #MetGala https://t.co/NCH0yhIzt2 — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) May 7, 2018

