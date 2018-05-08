While it may be true that "love don't cost a thing," we're pretty sure the mom in your life might appreciate a thoughtful token of your affection.

At this time of year in particular, store shelves are stocked with gift sets galore, but what do moms truly like? We've compiled a list of our favourite Mother's Day gifts $100 and under so you can say "I love you" with gourmet candy, artisanal jewelry, or the perfect white T-shirt.

Top off your gift with a handmade card, and a phone call or brunch, and you're bound to make your mom (or grandma/wife/aunt/mother figure/sister) happy.

Costs: Starts at $65

We love supporting local brands, particularly when they come together to create a gift set we're certain your mom will love (and one that's valued at $90 but is selling for $65!).

Canadian green beauty brands Robi & Elan have carefully curated this box of their bestselling beauty products and a dainty silk and pink quartz bracelet, which will arrive packaged in a white gift box (hand written card included!), and wrapped with a bow.

Costs: $42

Give Mom the gift of softly scrubbed, glowing skin with this special set of three natural konjac root and pink clay sponges from Canadian-made Wyld skincare.

Formulated to balance skin and draw out toxins, excess oil, and impurities, and packaged in a pretty floral box, this set comes with a soft plush spa headband as a just-for-mom, limited time bonus.

Costs: $100

Moms have a tendency to be selfless, so they definitely deserve something stunning, and we think she'll adore this gorgeous gold vegan leather pouf from Canadian importer Baba Souk.

The perfect combination of decadent décor, practicality, and sustainability (the poufs are sold unfilled and the brand suggests stuffing them with old clothes, sheets or towels), Mom can rest her feet, or add luxe artisanal seating to any room.

Costs: $45

Contribute to Mom's sense of style with a classic white T-shirt from Drake General Store's newly re-launched line, Shared. Perfect for everyday activities, with effortless class and comfort that Mom will love, this luxuriously soft Refined Fit Organic Tee is made from ethically sourced cotton, and is cut, sewn, and knit in Toronto.

Costs: $24+

Whether Mom is a Toronto native or a proud Canadian, we're sure she'd love a print from this limited run pop-up photography shop, created to show unity through art and community.

100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the #torontostrong fund, supporting those affected by the recent van attack. We particularly love this breathtaking print by Taku Kumabe of the city at sunrise.

Costs: $62

For all Mom's keepsakes and treasures (you know she still has the macaroni necklace you made as a kid!), we think this white marble box topped off with a piece of amethyst on the lid makes a charming Mother's Day gift.

Costs: $65 for a single float, $80 for a double float

For meditative moms, we suggest the gift of nothing, and by that we mean a session in Float Toronto's sensory deprivation tank.

Proven to treat a wide range of conditions and to lower stress, an hour of floating in saltwater with limited sensory input is, in our opinion, the gift of ultimate relaxation.

Costs: $49

Support Canadian businesses by giving your mom this candle from local favourite, Pink Tartan. With the delicate scent of a bouquet of roses, this clean burning candle will add a touch of spring sweetness to any room Mom chooses.

Costs: $69.95

Whether Mom is a bit of a wanderluster, or simply likes a subtly scented space, we think this travel difuser from Canadian wellness brand Saje is a lovely way to show her you care.

Pair it with one of their 100 per cent natural essential oils (we love Peppermint Halo & Cloud Nine) for the gift of cleaner air, and beneficial aromatherapy.

Costs: $45.95

Indulge your mom's sweet tooth with this pretty pink package filled with artisanal candy treats.

This four-piece bento box from Sugarfina invites you to design your own combination. We love vegan sugar lips, chocolate pearls, and for a boozy treat, peach bellini, and baby champagne bears!

Costs: $60

What better way to say "I Heart You" than with a sterling silver heart necklace from Canadian bridal and fine jewelry designer, Erin Tracy?

Initially created with little ones in mind, Erin's line of "Minis" has become so popular with her adult clients, that she's gifting extra length on the chain that comes with the silver keepsakes, which will fit Mom at no additional cost.

Costs: $64

It's never too late for Mom to stay organized, and the uber stylish Stendig Calendar (it's part of The Design Collection of the Museum of Modern Art, New York), is the ultimate gift of design and functionality.

Costs: $58

Want to help Mom keep track of her keys and phone? Tile, an innovative device that syncs to the brand's app, attaches to your keys to locate your phone and vice versa.

Shop Tile's Mother's Day sale and pick up a combo pack of the sleek Tile Style and the chic Tile Sport, which can also be attached to luggage, wallets, or any item that Mom (or you!) may lose.

Costs: $48.95

Designed with an adorable hummingbird floral motif to accent the perfect shade of pinky nude, these stylish slip-ons are the ideal gift for your trendy mom to spruce up her spring wardrobe.

Costs: $42US

Treat your trendy mom to this super cute spiky water bottle; not only will a BKR bottle keep her hydrated during spin class, but she'll be doing her part to be kind to the Earth by refilling her eight glasses daily.

