EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    05/08/2018 11:39 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts Under $20 That Will Make Her Smile

    You don't have to spend a mint (and she likely doesn't want you to).

    Ariel Skelley

    There's no doubt that moms deserve the very best, on Mother's Day and every day.

    But that certainly doesn't mean you have to spend a mint. Of all the gift-giving holidays, Mother's Day is probably the one where "it's the thought that counts" is the most true. After all, the mom in your life likely just wants to know she's remembered, loved, and valued — and there's no price tag equivalent for that.

    If you want to let the mom/grandma/wife/aunt/mother figure in your life know you're thinking about her with a thoughtful token of your appreciation that doesn't break the bank, you're in luck. We rounded up some of the best Mother's Day gift ideas under $20 that we could find, and we think any of these would make mom smile.

    1. Kick-ass mom card

    Costs: $6.99

    Get it at: A Note To Her

    2. Samba insulated wine bag with corkscrew

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $19.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    3. Mama bear catch-all

    Indigo

    Costs: $19.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    4. Klipsk bed tray, white

    Ikea

    Costs: $12.99

    Get it at: Ikea

    5. "Lady Bird" on DVD

    Amazon.ca

    Costs: $19.88

    Get it at: Amazon.ca

    6. Seven-pack socks of the day affirmations

    The Bay

    Costs: $16.99

    Get it at: The Bay

    7. Sculptural silver hoop earrings

    Best Buy

    Costs: $19.99

    Get it at: Best Buy

    8. Floral scarf

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $16

    Get it at: Joe Fresh

    9. Swarovski crystal ring

    Simons

    Costs: $19

    Get it at: Simons

    10. The nail wardrobe collection: mini trend colour kit

    Sephora

    Costs: $17

    Get it at: Sephora

    11. Gros grain ribbon hat

    Winners

    Costs: $19.99

    Get it at: Winners (in store only)

    12. Baby Thyme: printed baby onesie

    Thyme Maternity

    Costs: $12.90

    Get it at: Thyme Maternity

    13. Herbs gardening kit — Italian

    Indigo

    Costs: $16.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    14. Unicorn coffee mug for aunt

    Etsy

    Costs: $19.93

    Get it at: Etsy

    15. Kismet Chill black lava salt soak

    Well.ca

    Costs: $19.99

    Get it at: Well.ca

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:cheap mother's day giftsmother's day cardsmother's day gifts under $20mothers day gift ideasmothers day giftsmothers day gifts under 20Parents