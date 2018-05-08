There's no doubt that moms deserve the very best, on Mother's Day and every day.

But that certainly doesn't mean you have to spend a mint. Of all the gift-giving holidays, Mother's Day is probably the one where "it's the thought that counts" is the most true. After all, the mom in your life likely just wants to know she's remembered, loved, and valued — and there's no price tag equivalent for that.

If you want to let the mom/grandma/wife/aunt/mother figure in your life know you're thinking about her with a thoughtful token of your appreciation that doesn't break the bank, you're in luck. We rounded up some of the best Mother's Day gift ideas under $20 that we could find, and we think any of these would make mom smile.

1. Kick-ass mom card

Costs: $6.99

Get it at: A Note To Her

2. Samba insulated wine bag with corkscrew

Costs: $19.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

3. Mama bear catch-all

Costs: $19.50

Get it at: Indigo

4. Klipsk bed tray, white

Costs: $12.99

Get it at: Ikea

5. "Lady Bird" on DVD

Costs: $19.88

Get it at: Amazon.ca

6. Seven-pack socks of the day affirmations

Costs: $16.99

Get it at: The Bay

7. Sculptural silver hoop earrings

Costs: $19.99

Get it at: Best Buy

8. Floral scarf

Costs: $16

Get it at: Joe Fresh

9. Swarovski crystal ring

Costs: $19

Get it at: Simons

10. The nail wardrobe collection: mini trend colour kit

Costs: $17

Get it at: Sephora

11. Gros grain ribbon hat

Costs: $19.99

Get it at: Winners (in store only)

12. Baby Thyme: printed baby onesie

Costs: $12.90

Get it at: Thyme Maternity

13. Herbs gardening kit — Italian

Costs: $16.50

Get it at: Indigo

14. Unicorn coffee mug for aunt

Costs: $19.93

Get it at: Etsy

15. Kismet Chill black lava salt soak

Costs: $19.99

Get it at: Well.ca

Also on HuffPost: