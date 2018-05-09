A woman who was caught on video at an Alberta restaurant telling a group of men they're "not Canadian" and that they should "go back to their f**king country" says she wishes she could take it back.

WARNING: Video in link below contains graphic language and content

The incident shown in the clip, which has been circulating on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube on Tuesday, occurred last month at a Denny's in Lethbridge, Alta.

The five-minute, profanity-laden video shows a woman sitting in a booth in front of a group of men telling one of them to "shut his f**king mouth" because he was dealing with a "Canadian woman."

She then says she will leap across the table to punch him in his "f**king mouth."

"Go back to your f**king country," she says, after accusing him of being an "ignorant prick."

Kelly Pocha confirmed to the Lethbridge News Now that she is the woman in the video.

Monir Omerzai told CTV News that he and two friends simply wanted to enjoy a meal when they went to Denny's last month. Omerzai, who grew up in Afghanistan and has lived in Lethbridge since he was a teen, said the run-in began after the woman accused them of staring at her.

After the woman's tirade, the food arrived for Omerzai's table — but he said he and his friend were asked to leave the restaurant.

The grace of those two people enduring a savage racist attack in a Lethbridge Denny's, calmly responding: "We are all Canadians". 😢 — Mike Gibbs 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) May 9, 2018

Lethbridge News Now reached Kelly Pocha, who lives in Cranbrook, B.C. and confirmed she is the woman in the video.

Pocha told the outlet that she believed the men, who were "talking in their own language," were "making fun of her." She said people did not see the entire exchange, and that she was "put down as well."

The mother of three did admit that her comments were racist and added, "If I could take it back, I would. But I can't."

In another part of video, Pocha tells the group that she was born and raised in Canada.

One of the men facing her then says "It doesn't matter, we're all Canadian."

"No, you are not Canadian," she replies, and asks him if he "pays taxes."

"F**king of course I pay taxes," he shoots back.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman told HuffPost Canada he was "ashamed" that the incident unfolded there.

"I'm embarrassed for Canadians as well as for my city, that it occurred here," Spearman said, adding that his city is a modern, progressive one that celebrates its cultural diversity and is open to refugees and immigrants.

He also lauded the response he's seen from fellow Lethbridge residents who have condemned the woman's remarks.

"When you look at the response to the incident from people in Lethbridge, almost all of them are saying 'that's not acceptable, that's not us,'" Spearman said.

Lethbridge police had been called to the Denny's but said they couldn't do anything, according to Omerzai. On Tuesday, the force said they're looking into the matter.

Lethbridge Police Service is aware of the video that is being circulated on social media involving a verbal dispute that was recorded at a local restaurant. Lethbridge Police Service is looking into the matter at this time. — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) May 9, 2018

Mujtab Abdul Gahafar, who was at Denny's that night with Omerzai, told Global News that he doesn't take the incident as an accurate representation of Canada.

"She is what she is to herself, and I hope at some point in life she realizes that whatever she has inside of her is all hate and she needs to maybe get rid of some," he said.