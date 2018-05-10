Choosing the right eye makeup based on your skin tone is essential for your beauty routine. The perfect products can make your eyes pop, but the wrong ones can leave them with a bruise-like finish.

With dark skin tones, you can go for a dramatic eye look with bold colours like burgundy or gold. These highly-pigmented shades work well because they stand out against your complexion.

If you want a subtle day look it's OK to play around with neutral shades, but be forewarned that ashy or pink shadows may dull the skin around the eyes.

"Sweet pastels look lovely [on dark skin tones], too, as long as there's no ashy cast," Paris-based makeup artist Sergio Corvacho told The Fashion Spot. "Ash on darker skin is bad. It tends to make the skin look dry."

"And when choosing a nude, they should be cautious as well, so that the colours don't wash them out," he added.

With that being said, here are 15 of the best eye makeup products for brown skin tones.

1. Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette by L'Oreal

This is the latest L'Oreal launch that has got everyone talking. The eyeshadow palette is filled with cream and powder formulas in shades that are perfect for spring. The vibrant colours give the eyes an added oomph factor and suit all skin tones.

Get it here: Amazon, $15.32

2. Precisely, My Brow Pencil by Benefit Cosmetics

We're obsessed with this Benefit Cosmetics' brow pencil, which is available in five different shades ranging from light to deep brown and black. The colours blend very well with brow hairs to make them look natural. You can also apply multiple strokes if you prefer to make the brows stand out.

Get it here: Sephora, $32

3. Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner by Maybelline

This liquid liner from Maybelline is available in brilliant purple, teal and gold colours that complement dusky skin tones and make the eyes pop. Bright colours always look good on brown skin tones and it's a bonus that the pastel shades are a making a huge statement this season.

Get it here: Maybelline, $11.99

4. Contour Eye Pencil by Nude by Nature

Eye pencils are a staple makeup product because they help make the eyes pop. This product by Nude by Nature is a creamy eye pencil that glides along the lashes. The smudge tip can be used to create a blurring effect for a smoky eye, which looks particularly alluring on brown skin tones.

Get it here: Nude by Nature (or Shoppers Drug Mart), $18

5. Soft Matte Complete Concealer by Nars

One reason we love this Nars product is because of the wide range of shades available for every brown skin tone. From ivory to caramel to dark brown, these concealer colours blend well, give full-coverage and are lightweight.

Get it here: Sephora, $37

6. Perfecting Concealer by Mary Kay

Another concealer that blends well with foundation and gives brown skin tones a perfect, even look is this one by Mary Kay. It's a long-lasting formula that conceals blemishes and blurs imperfections. Goodbye dark under-eye circles!

Get it here: Mary Kay, $16

7. BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara by Benefit Cosmetics

This intense, pitch-black mascara from Benefit Cosmetics immediately lifts the eyes with one swipe of the lashes. Mascara always brings the focus on the eyes and brown-skinned makeup lovers will adore how this formula lights up the face.

Get it here: Sephora, $32

8. Holographic Halo Cream Eyeliner by Nyx Cosmetics

This Nyx cream eyeliner comes in bold, bright shades, including peach gold, mint gold and lavender. They are intense and suit brown skin as they make the skin give off a subtle glow.

Get it here: Nyx Cosmetics, $10

9. PRO Warm Palette by Sephora

Sephora's eyeshadow palette has 28 warm shades that are highly pigmented in chrome, matte and shimmer. The rich, golden textures will light up the eyes, and the colours work particularly well with brown skin tones.

Get it here: Sephora, $85

10. Brow Stuck Dimension Powder by Kat Von D

This product adds 3D pigments to your brows, giving it realistic dimension and volume. It's a real game-changer as it's the first powder to deliver waterproof, smudge-resistant brows for up to 12 hours.

It also makes the brows look more defined, and Kat Von D's shades range from medium brown to dark brown and black so all women can get their brow-game on.

Get it here: Sephora, $24

11. Kohl Eyeliner by Marcelle

Create intense looks with Marcelle's kohl eyeliners, which come in six waterproof shades that complement brown skin tones. While some may go for classic black that South Asians have long flocked to, other shades are also making a big comeback.

Get it here: Walmart, $8.47

12. Nudies All Over Face Color Matte by Nudestix

Nudestix has every nude shade to complement different skin tones. Their Nudies All Over Face Color Matte is a colour balm that can be applied to the eyes, cheeks and lips. It gives an added layer of shine to brown skin tones for those looking for a subtle glow.

Get it here: Nudestix, $33

13. Rose Nudes 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette by Lise Watier

This eyeshadow palette has a selection of neutral shades that are brown-skin friendly. From luminous matte to satin finishes, these colours are highly pigmented, but will leave you with a natural look.

Get it here: Lise Watier, $65

14. Eye Sculpt by Rodial

Rodial's Eye Sculpt is a soft, pigmented formula that can be used to frame the eyes, creating a range of looks for the work day or a night out. The colour complements caramel and chocolate-brown skin tones particularly well.

Get it here: Nordstrom, $50.91

15. Always on Liquid Eye Liner by Smashbox

The Always On Liquid Eye Liner is a high-precision liquid liner with a high-pigment waterproof formula that lasts 24 hours. Black liner is a go-to hit for women of all skin tones and you can't go wrong with this long-lasting staple.

Get it here: Smashbox, $28

